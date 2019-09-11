Best TV Antenna for RVs: Watch Your Favorite Shows on the Road

If you love camping in your recreational vehicle but still crave the creature comforts of a fully functioning TV, you need the best TV antenna you can get. This buying guide will help you find out everything you need to know to select the best RV TV antenna for your needs.

It has trouble picking up HD programming in some areas. Depending on your location, you might have to be satisfied with SD.

100% automatic aiming and signal acquisition. It works right out of the box with no complicated wiring. It’s powered via coax and easy to use.

Our honorable mention is especially well suited for outdoor use. Designed for tailgating, it works extremely well in all kinds of bad weather conditions.

Less long-range than some competing models, which means you may get less channels depending on your location.

Picks up HDTV channels with ease. It is omnidirectional and portable. It comes with high-quality accessories and is easy to set up.

Portable, compact, and simple to set up. Our budget pick will have you enjoying your favorite programs at a fraction of the cost.

The price is a major drawback, but it’s worth the investment if you plan to watch TV out and about often.

Powered by just one coaxial cable, it has the ability to connect to both Western and Eastern arc satellite orbitals. It has a sturdy design and is simple to install.

Easy to use and fully automatic, this Winegard satellite antenna will be the biggest hit on the camping trip.

Types of RV TV Antennas Satellite Antenna Among the more expensive antenna options is the satellite antenna. This type is geared towards receiving digital channels, which means you'll likely need a TV subscription of some kind to power it. Likewise, they're a bit bulkier and harder to install, thanks to their higher-tech nature. HDTV Antenna Compared to satellite antennas, HDTV antennas are cheaper and easier to install. The downside is that you can only receive local channels and some bigger national channels like ABC, CBS, FOX, and PBS. Hybrid Antenna An option that combines the features of satellite and HDTV antennas together, making this a cost-effective and powerful unit. The benefit here is that you can receive both the digital TV channels and the local options, giving you the widest possible range. Top Brands KING Based in Bloomington, Minn., KING is a business dedicated to all kinds of antennas, ensuring that you always get the best possible quality. Their directional over-the-air antennas are some of the best out there, making them the go-to of many RV enthusiasts. One of their top sellers is the OmniGo Portable HDTV antenna. Winegard An oldie but a goodie, Winegard has been making antennas for decades. This Burlington, Iowa-based company puts excellence in their engineering at the forefront of their antenna design and manufacture, cranking out one top product after the other. A best seller is the Pathway X2 antenna. Channel Master Founded in 1949, Channel Master has a long history of producing quality antennas for both indoor and outdoor use. From their Chandler, Ariz. headquarters, they continue to innovate and improve. One of their most popular products is the Omni+ Outdoor Antenna. RV TV Antenna Pricing Under $100: At this price point, you'll find a number of cheaper TV antennas, many of which vary drastically in their quality. You'll find mostly cheaper plastic models that feature only minimal metal, giving them overall worse TV reception.

At this price point, you’ll find a number of cheaper TV antennas, many of which vary drastically in their quality. You’ll find mostly cheaper plastic models that feature only minimal metal, giving them overall worse TV reception. $100-$200: In the mid-range, you’ll see a variety of suitable options, from HDTV to satellite and hybrid antennas. Many will be much better in their quality than anything in the budget class, which makes it worth investing a little bit more for an antenna that will last you a while.

In the mid-range, you’ll see a variety of suitable options, from HDTV to satellite and hybrid antennas. Many will be much better in their quality than anything in the budget class, which makes it worth investing a little bit more for an antenna that will last you a while. Over $200: The prices of antennas can go quite high, especially when you look at top brands and hybrid models. That being said, spending more doesn’t always guarantee you a better outcome, so make sure to check the specs before splurging. Key Features Functionality Keep in mind that antennas are designed for different purposes. You’ll want to look for one that is made for RV use, and be sure to pick one that is suitable for outdoor use (a lot of antennas are indoor use only, so be sure to double-check). Also, keep in mind that there’s a difference between the HDTV antennas and the digital satellite ones. Material Most antennas are constructed of varying amounts of plastic and aluminum. Aluminum itself is a great material that receives TV signals well, whereas plastic tends to be a placeholder. The higher quality antennas feature more metal than plastic, and these are also the ones that will give you the best signal strength. Reception Quality Likewise, the quality of the reception depends on a few factors, the material being one of the most important ones. Other than that, you’ll want to ensure that the antenna is made by a reputable company, that it has adequate size, and that it is suited to high definition use. Other Considerations Price . Antennas come at very different prices. It’s important to keep in mind that the most expensive ones are not always the best ones, so be sure to look at the features, materials, and overall quality when making a decision. Don’t rely on just the price to guide you.

Antennas come at very different prices. It’s important to keep in mind that the most expensive ones are not always the best ones, so be sure to look at the features, materials, and overall quality when making a decision. Don’t rely on just the price to guide you. Size. The smaller antennas are easier to install and store, while the larger ones tend to pick up the better signal reception. That means you’ll want something in between to suit your exact needs.

Aesthetics. The look of the antenna can make or break the look of your overall RV. If you want it to look sleek, make sure you also choose an antenna that matches that aesthetic. Otherwise, you’ll end up with two very contrasting pieces. Best TV Antenna for RV Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best TV Antenna for RV Overall: Winegard PA-6002 Satellite Antenna

One of the easiest to use antennas on the market, this Winegard model is 100% automatic and self installs faster than most other antennas. To make use of a satellite antenna, keep in mind that you’ll need a receiver and a subscription to watch digital TV. A great perk about this antenna is that it requires no complicated wiring and no power cables—it’s powered by just one coax cable from the satellite receiver. This Pathway antenna has another unique feature that deserves to be mentioned—it can point to either the Western or Eastern arc satellite orbitals, which gives you the most programming available. Thanks to the antenna’s power, this is the ideal pick if you tend to camp out far away from civilization (aka the nearest TV tower). What we didn’t like about this particular model, aside from the higher price point that comes standard with satellite antennas, was that it has a tendency to frequently need updates. That itself isn’t such a bothersome quirk. However, we noticed that the receiver tended to lose channels, needing to rescan every so often. You might find that to be an annoyance, so consider that before shelling out for this particular model. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best TV Antenna for RV Value: KING OA1501 Portable Omnidirectional HDTV Antenna

Our budget pick is this KING HDTV antenna that puts the competition in the dust. It’s compact and portable, making it the perfect antenna to take along on camping trips. A unique feature of this device is its omnidirectional head, which allows you to receive HD TV channels from all directions, without having to adjust the antenna. It also self-scans, so it does all the heavy lifting for you once powered. Another great feature is the mobile design. The package itself comes with everything you need to take the device along wherever you go. A collapsible mini tripod mount, a magnetic vehicle mount, a flexible power supply, and a carry bag are included in the set. As with many tech devices, you do get what you paid for. In this case, the antenna’s power is a little less when compared with more expensive models. That gives you less range when you’re out and about, so if you need something that will work in the middle of nowhere, this might not be the pick for you. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best TV Antenna for RV Honorable Mention: KING VQ4100 Satellite TV Antenna

