Best RV Generators: Meet All Your Camping Power Needs

Every RV owner knows the pleasure of staying in a camping ground with a motorhome. What’s better is having a camping generator to power the RV even when you are in the most remote areas. But, how will you know what to choose when the market is filled with a variety of options? Well, that’s where we come in. Sort through our compilation of some of the best generators for travel trailers or recreational vehicles to pick out your best option.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Provides up to eight hours of power. Has a shut-off mechanism for when the oil is low. Comes with AC and DC regulators and spark arrestors. Allows you to switch between different operating volts. Great build.

A powerful gas generator that’s easy to use and comes with wheels to make it easy to haul around the device. It’s fitted with an isolated motor mount that promotes smooth operation.

An affordable gas generator with a 12-hour run-time on a full tank. It offers a 30-amp RV outlet and comes with a sensor that shuts off the unit when the oil levels are low.

A powerful dual-fuel generator that uses either propane or gas. It runs for 10 hours on a full tank and comes with a fuel selector to allow for safe fuel switching.

Benefits of RV Generators Stay off the grid. If you have enough fuel, you don’t have to leave your camping site to interact with anyone. You could enjoy your quiet time alone and have enough power to last you for days if you don’t want to leave the comfort of your RV.

If you have enough fuel, you don’t have to leave your camping site to interact with anyone. You could enjoy your quiet time alone and have enough power to last you for days if you don’t want to leave the comfort of your RV. Maximum comfort. You may not be able to rely on your RV’s power to hook up all the appliances that will make your outdoor trip more enjoyable. However, a generator is a reliable power source that will keep all your luxury amenities running.

You may not be able to rely on your RV’s power to hook up all the appliances that will make your outdoor trip more enjoyable. However, a generator is a reliable power source that will keep all your luxury amenities running. Portability. A generator is a flexible power source that you can carry with you wherever you go. If your RV uses a renewable source of energy, like solar power, you can bring along the generator for when the weather changes. Types of RV Generators Gas-Powered RV Generator Gas generators are the most common type since gas is typically available and cheap. These generators are efficient and can power many appliances at the same time. However, gasoline is less efficient than diesel, has a short shelf life, and is an extremely flammable liquid. It also breaks down after a few months and absorbs moisture from the atmosphere. Propane RV Generator Propane generators use propane as the main source of fuel to convert it into electricity. However, these generators require a separate propane tank from the generator for safety. Propane is a non-toxic fuel, safe to store, and produces fewer emissions than other fuel types. However, propane generators burn more fuel than gasoline or diesel generators, and very few are portable. Diesel RV Generator Diesel generators offer the most fuel economy, a longer shelf life, and are cleaner to burn than gas generators. They also provide a higher horsepower per gallon of fuel than most gas generators. However, diesel is more expensive than gas or propane. Dual-Fuel RV Generator With a dual generator, you can switch between gas and propane. This is convenient for interstate travelers who may have a hard time finding stations that sell propane since gas is typically available nearly anywhere you travel. Top Brands Champion Champion Power Equipment is a leading manufacturer of power generators. All of its products are designed and engineered in the United States for the global market. Champion is headquartered in Santa Fe Springs and has a line of portable generators, inverter generators, standby generators, winches, engines, and log splitters. One of its best portable inverter generators is the Champion 100307 3,500 Watt Dual Fuel Generator. Honda Honda was established in 1948 and has its head offices in Tokyo, Japan. The company mainly specializes in producing and selling motorcycles, automobiles, and power products. Honda aims to make products that rapidly conform to the needs of the industry. The Honda 2,600 Watts Gas Generator is a super quiet generator that conforms to this company policy. Yamaha Yamaha is a Japanese multinational company that was founded in 1887. The company specializes in making musical instruments, audio equipment, power sports equipment, electronics, and power tools. Its headquartered in Shizuoka, Japan, and its products are sold globally. One of Yamaha’s best generators for an RV is the Yamaha EF30000iS 3,000 Watt Gas Generator. DuroPower DuroPower is a California-based manufacturer of engines and power tools. The company operates an online store and a factory outlet. It manufactures and sells portable and standby generators for residential and industrial use. Consider buying the DuroStar 4400/3500 Watt Generator; it represents all the great features that you would expect from an apex DuroPower product. RV Generator Pricing Below $500: Expect to find powerful, small generators with a power output of 1,500 watts or less. The options available are either portable or standby generators, but the cheaper options may not be noise-free. Nonetheless, you will find some decent products from reliable manufacturers that are built to last.

Expect to find powerful, small generators with a power output of 1,500 watts or less. The options available are either portable or standby generators, but the cheaper options may not be noise-free. Nonetheless, you will find some decent products from reliable manufacturers that are built to last. Above $500: Generators in this price range have a power output of 1,500 to about 3,000 watts and the best fuel-efficiency. Most generators here are noise-free, RV-ready, and can also be used as backup power units for households. You may also find some high-quality dual-fuel generators, but the majority are gas-powered. Key Features Power Output Ensure that the generator produces enough power for all your appliances. If you have a new recreational vehicle with a number of luxury amenities, you can go for a generator with a high power output. However, if you only need a generator to power your basic amenities, then you could save a few bucks by going for a low-power generator. Ease of Use You may not have a mechanic with you when you are outdoors. Starting up and running the generator may always turn out to be a one-man task. Therefore, you need a generator that’s easy to get running and does all the work for you once you plug in all your appliances. Also, consider a generator that adjusts the power levels for you so that you don't have to worry about burning out its engine. Other Considerations Running Time: How long will the generator run after refueling it? If you plan to power large equipment, go for a generator that has a running time of at least 10 hours. However, some generators can run for 19 hours and even longer if they only power small appliances.

How long will the generator run after refueling it? If you plan to power large equipment, go for a generator that has a running time of at least 10 hours. However, some generators can run for 19 hours and even longer if they only power small appliances. Noise Level: You may not want to tolerate a lot of noise from a generator, especially when you want a quiet night outdoors. Go for a noise-free generator; you will also avoid annoying other campers with the noise from your unit.

You may not want to tolerate a lot of noise from a generator, especially when you want a quiet night outdoors. Go for a noise-free generator; you will also avoid annoying other campers with the noise from your unit. Portability: Do you want a portable or a permanent unit? A permanent unit is attached to your RV at all times. Most brands make portable generators as they can be easily moved from one camping site to another. Best RV Generator Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best RV Generator Overall: Champion 100307 3500 Watt-Dual Fuel Generator

Walmart

Our best generator has dual fuel capability, which is convenient since it can use two types of fuel, namely propane and gas. The fuel selector lets you switch safely from one fuel to another. The unit has starting watts of 3,950 and operates at 3,500 watts. It can run for nine hours with a 50-percent load of gas and for 10.5 hours with a 50-percent load of propane fuel. The tank can hold 0.6-quarts of oil and features a low oil shut-off sensor. The machine comes with a Volt Guard surge protector that prevents overloads and short circuits and generally keeps your equipment safe. The unit features Champion’s Cold Start Technology where the machine is easy to start up even in the coldest temperatures. Intelli-Gauge lets you monitor the unit’s run-time hours, voltage, and hertz so that you can track the maintenance schedules. In addition, this product is EPA-certified and CARB-compliant. The downside to the product is that it produces sound at 68 decibels from 23 feet, meaning that you will constantly hear a humming sound that’s irritating. Also, the wheel attachments for the unit have to be purchased separately. However, in case there are a few hitches with the system, you should know that Champion offers a three-year warranty on the product and a lifetime of free technical support. Click Here to See Prices on Walmart Best Value RV Generator: Champion 46533 3500-Watt Portable Generator

Walmart

The Champion 3500 RV gas generator is a reasonably priced model with a starting wattage of 4,000 watts that runs at 3,500 watts once it has settled. The product is designed for safety as it comes with a surge protector to prevent overloads and voltage spikes. It also has a low-oil shut off sensor that turns the unit off when the oil level is low to prevent the unit from burning or blowing up. The unit has Cold Start Technology, which means you will have no trouble starting up the machine during winter temperatures. Additionally, Intelli-gauge acts as the unit’s monitoring system for frequency, voltage, and running hours. The unit has a 4-gallon fuel tank with a maximum running power of 12 hours. The noise levels, however, are at 68 decibels from 23 feet, which can sound like a running vacuum cleaner. Moreover, the fuel tank has a small opening and can only take small refills at a time. That can be time-consuming. Despite the minor flaws, this unit is suitable for powering air conditioning units, fridges, lights, and a variety of other electrical appliances. Click Here to See Prices on Walmart Best RV Generator Honorable Mention: DuroStar 4400/3500 Watt Generator

Walmart