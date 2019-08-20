Best TV for RVs: Enjoy Your Favorite Shows or Movies on the Road

RVing is a home-away-from-home experience, so you should be able to do just about everything you normally would in your house. Having one of the best televisions for an RV is certainly something you can do at the end of a long day of driving or exploring. Check out some of the best high-quality TVs for RVs to consider for your next campout.

It includes three HDMI inputs and a 12-volt DC power connector. Plus, the sound quality isn’t too bad with its advanced noise reduction.

The Free Signal TV comes in at an impressive 40 inches with a large number of ports plus a resolution of 1920 x 1080.

The LED lighting provides a colorful and stunning picture. It includes a built-in, side-loading CD and DVD player and a TV tuner to find channels on the go. You will also find a removable base stand to mount it on a wall.

If you are looking for the best sound quality, you won’t find it here. While it is a 12-volt TV, there is no inclusion of a cigarette lighter adapter.

It includes 10 ports to provide you with a wide selection of components. Plus, you get a digital tuner. It also comes with a robust and durable case that is reinforced to withstand powerful vibrations.

Benefits of TVs for RVs Reduce boredom. Though many RVers may want to enjoy the environment and outdoors, others need the entertainment to get them through the journey. Watching TV is a great way to wind down at the end of a long day. It's also a good distraction for children.

Multifunctionality. A TV is more than just a platform for shows and movies. It can also be used as a PC monitor if you need to get some work done. You can also hook up a gaming console to it or you could simply connect it to your smartphone or play music through it to listen to while you sit outside or relax indoors.

Add ambiance. While a TV certainly allows you to watch your shows, it also adds a sense of style to the inside of your RV. Having a TV set up in the camper makes it feel more like home. It's somewhere guests can gather at night to turn on a movie or ballgame and chat about the day.

Improve safety. With a TV inside your RV, you can monitor the weather by watching the news. While you could get a weather radio, being able to see where a storm is at a given moment gives you a better idea of how to prepare. Seeing where a storm is headed gives you time to decide if you need to pack up and leave or if you can simply wait it out. Types of TVs for RVs LCD A liquid crystal display (LCD) flat-screen TV is powered by fluorescent lights placed behind the glass panes. The placement of the lights generally makes these types of TVs thicker and a bit bulkier to put in place. The picture color and quality is clear and can even be up to 4K resolution. LED Light-emitting diode (LED) televisions are typically much thinner than their LCD counterparts. This is due to the placement of lighting around the screen's edges. Their design also makes them more efficient and provides a higher quality resolution and a wider range of color, yet this also makes them a bit more expensive. Top Brands Supersonic Supersonic has been manufacturing TVs and mobile electronics for 30 years out of Commerce, Calif. A few of its products are portable DVD players, speakers, cameras, and LED and LCD televisions. One of its top-rated TVs is the Supersonic Portable Digital LED TV. Axess For the past 70 years, Axess has created and designed electronics such as headphones, Bluetooth speakers, TVs, and more. It is headquartered in Chatsworth, Calif., and is known for the Axess TVD1801-24. TV for RV Pricing Under $150: This is where you will find the most standard RV televisions. They will allow you to hook up audio, HDMI cables, and a satellite TV antenna. However, they will generally be on the smaller size, starting at around 20 inches.

$150 and up: It is here you will find televisions with more functionality and larger screens. Additional options can range from smart features to get online, extra HDMI ports, and anti-glare screens. Key Features Size Perhaps the most important function of a television is the screen size. You don't want anything too small so you are unable to see the screen and make out details. However, you do want a TV that is large enough to fit the space provided in the RV. Check the dimensions of the TV and the width and length of where it will go to make sure it fits properly and securely. Ports and Connections The next thing to consider is what will be connected to the TV. If you want to watch content in high definition, then you will want one with HDMI ports. These are designed for Roku, Blu-ray players, and gaming consoles. If you want to hook up your cell phone, then make sure it includes ports for USB as well. SD card ports give you access to your photos or other files on your TV and VGA adapters connect your laptops or PC. Other Considerations Color and Picture Quality: Choosing a TV with the best picture quality can be difficult but not impossible. While the difference between LED and LCD is minor, LED screens to tend to emit a more vibrant color. Also, look for one with 1080p quality for the best picture.

Power: TVs designed to fit in RVs tend to be 12-volt while others use the standard power cable. Be sure to pick a television that is compatible with the power system running through your camper.

TVs designed to fit in RVs tend to be 12-volt while others use the standard power cable. Be sure to pick a television that is compatible with the power system running through your camper. Mounting: Many RVs will allow you to mount the TV instead of just set it down somewhere. Mounts are all rated to hold a certain amount of weight, so make sure the one you are looking at can securely hold your TV. Best TV for RV Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best TV for RV Overall: Jensen HD Ready 19 Inch TV

Jensen’s versatile RV television comes with several extra connections to give you a pleasant viewing experience no matter where you are. As one of the leading makers of TVs designed for campers, this model is fitted with 10 ports to provide you with a wide selection of media. Plus, you get a digital tuner to find local channels. One of the most impressive qualities of this TV is the size and quality. Coming in at just under 20 inches, this screen can fit most anywhere. Also, like an LED panel, it features a vibrant array of color and provides you with up to 1080p HD quality video. It includes a robust and durable casing that is reinforced to withstand powerful vibrations. The screen could be a bit larger, but for an RV television, it will do. However, if you are looking for the best sound quality, you won’t find it here. While it is a 12-volt RV TV, there is no inclusion of a cigarette lighter adapter. Having one would make it more convenient and easier to power. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best TV for RV Value: Pyle LED TV Monitor

This little LED HDTV packs quite a punch for its size. Out of the box, you get a full HD 1080p widescreen high-resolution display. It also includes six ports and connections on the TV, leaving you room to plug in a variety of other components. Plus, LED lighting provides a colorful and stunning picture. One feature we found most useful was the addition of a built-in side-loading CD and DVD player, which is not a common inclusion these days. Another added bonus is the addition of a TV tuner to find channels on the go. You will also find a removable base stand to mount it on a wall and a full-function remote control for easy channel surfing. However, one of the biggest letdowns of this TV is its size. At 15.6 inches, it is not large enough to see far away. It’s even worse if you have multiple people trying to watch it. Plus, while the full-range stereo speakers may sound nice on paper, they are quite the opposite once the TV is turned on. The sound quality is not very good, and you may need to hook up speakers for a clearer sound. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best TV for RV Honorable Mention: Free Signal TV Transit for RV Camper and Mobile Use

