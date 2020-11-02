The lightweight and easily portable design of this inverter generator makes it a great option for when you need backup power.

This inverter generator is feature-rich and offers a lot of what one needs for a very attractive price.

Briggs and Stratton is a popular brand that is known to make some of the best inverter generators, and this one is no exception.

Just as important as a generator, depending on the situation, is having a reliable inverter to convert energy into something you can use. Many generator units are fully capable of fulfilling both roles. Some are small hand-portable devices, while others need to be moved about like a wheelbarrow. They range in price just as much as they do in size, and an appropriately powerful inverter generator can be found for just about any budget, for any task.

Having electrical power when and where you need it is an underappreciated necessity. Whether for work, play, or even in an emergency, an appropriate generator can bring light into the darkness and take an experience from the Stone Age into the 21st century.

This generator might not be enough for more power-hungry users, however. While you might be able to power your refrigerator depending on its wattage demands, you won’t be able to power up larger appliances.

At just under 55 pounds, the unit can be moved around easily and can be linked in parallel with another for extra power. With harmonic distortion levels of less than three percent, the P2200 is safe to use to provide power to laptops, TVs, mobile phones, and other fragile electronic devices.

The Briggs & Stratton P2200 offers 1700 running watts of electrical power anywhere you need it. The P220 is powered by a compact, efficient, and quiet 111 cc overhead valve engine. This engine, combined with a 1-gallon fuel tank, allows for continuous operation from 6.5 to eight hours at a 25 percent load.

With its overall heft, we just wish the tank was capable of holding more gas. While the output is great, its relatively small tank means it will need constant refilling.

The generator produces 3400 starting watts and 3100 running watts and can produce power for up to 7.5 hours on gasoline. For such a large and capable unit, a weight of just under 100 pounds is respectable, but Champion has thought ahead and included wheels to dramatically ease the process of moving the generator to where it needs to go.

The Champion Portable Inverter Generator goes far beyond the needs of most, with high levels of power produced by a truly heavy-duty, dual-fuel wheeled system. From the factory, this inverter generator can use both gasoline and propane and includes an extremely convenient electric start system.

The side panel, however, is difficult to remove, making maintenance of the unit that much more difficult. Another drawback is that the eco-throttle mode only works for loads below 1000 watts.

With a total production of 1600 rated watts and 2000 surge watts, the 56200i makes the electrical oomph one needs, all in a small and portable package. It boasts a very impressive 9.4-hour run time under one-quarter load, lasting longer than some generators well over double its price.

Generators in the WEN 56200i’s price bracket very rarely can be called quiet, and they’re pretty much never described as powerful. They are often heavy, bulky, and challenging to move. This WEN generator performs above its price class, however. It produces just 53 decibels of noise, has an engine that is both EPA III and CARB compliant, and weighs less than 50 pounds.

This generator’s runtime of seven hours at 50 percent load on a full tank of gas is a bit low compared to other generators in its output range, and these numbers might be a deal breaker for some.

It does all this while only emitting 58 decibels of noise. The power the SUA2000iV provides is safe for sensitive electronic devices, so it can be used to directly power laptops, tablets, and similar devices.

With agility comes versatility, and the A-iPower SUA2000iV provides a huge amount of agility. Weighing in at a very low 46 pounds, the SUA2000iV can be moved around more easily than most in the competition. With 1600 running watts and 2000 starting watts available, the SUA2000iV performs just as well as other portable power generators but it's lighter.

However, the housing of the generator seems to be made from flimsy plastic and can crack easily or get damaged if not handled well.

Despite its light weight, the unit doesn’t roar annoyingly like a standard generator, but more so hums at a relatively quiet 52 decibels. Whether this generator is used to power a construction site, a campground, or handle a home’s electricity during a power outage, the extra capacity means peace of mind.

With the Rainier R2200i, power can be put anywhere. The R2200i has a lightweight and easily portable design that still doesn’t skimp on power production. Anywhere you need 1800 running watts and up to 2200 peak watts, the R2200i can produce that electricity at that location. In addition, its up to 13 hours of runtime will keep that power going for as long as required, thanks to a 1.3-gallon gasoline tank.

Benefits of Portable Inverter Generator

When you need backup power. Whether it’s for tailgating, camping, or to endure those pesky power outages, a portable inverter generator is the most convenient solution if you need clean, backup power.

Whether it’s for tailgating, camping, or to endure those pesky power outages, a portable inverter generator is the most convenient solution if you need clean, backup power. Provides access to clean, stable, and consistent energy. Inverter generators have become a popular alternative to standard generators because they provide clean and consistent energy which is safe for powering up laptops, TVs, and other sensitive electronic items.

Inverter generators have become a popular alternative to standard generators because they provide clean and consistent energy which is safe for powering up laptops, TVs, and other sensitive electronic items. Size and portability. If you need backup power wherever you go, then an inverter generator might be the best option. Inverter generators are typically smaller and lighter than standard generators; an average inverter generator weighs between 35 to 55 pounds while a standard generator can weigh four to five times more.

If you need backup power wherever you go, then an inverter generator might be the best option. Inverter generators are typically smaller and lighter than standard generators; an average inverter generator weighs between 35 to 55 pounds while a standard generator can weigh four to five times more. Less noise production. If you need backup power but don’t want to deal with loud engine noises, then get an inverter generator instead -- they are much quieter, and the average inverter generator generates just as much noise as a normal conversation.

Types of Portable Inverter Generators

Small, Medium, and Large

An inverter generator with an output of 2000 to 3000 watts is considered small. These will be useful for activities that don't require too much power, like tailgating, camping, or for powering up a few essential items during a power outage. Inverter generators with an output of 3000 to 4500 watts are medium-sized and can provide backup power for a job site, an RV, and a good amount of essential home devices during a power outage. Beyond 4500 watts are large (sometimes open frame) inverter generators that can power an entire home or a construction site.

Top Brands

Briggs & Stratton

This company, which started in 1908, is based in Wauwatosa, Wis. It is a gasoline engine manufacturer that has facilities worldwide. One of its most popular products is the Briggs & Stratton P2200.

WEN Products

Founded in 1951, WEN is a company that’s been designing and distributing power tools for decades. It has expanded into developing other products since then, including inverter generators. One of its most popular inverter generators is the WEN 56200i.

A-iPower

Headquartered in Ontario, Calif., A-iPower is a company with over 30 years of experience in the industry, developing portable generators, pressure washers, water pumps, and engines. One of its most popular inverter generator products is the A-iPower SUA2000iV.

Portable Inverter Generator Pricing

Below $500: generators in this price range will vary in terms of features but will fall into the small to medium category and be capable of producing around 3000 watts and under.

generators in this price range will vary in terms of features but will fall into the small to medium category and be capable of producing around 3000 watts and under. Above $500: These generators will be medium to large (or open-frame) in size. They will be less portable but will offer a greater power output of 3000 watts and above.

Key Features

Ease of use

Inverter generators, as opposed to standard generators, are typically more convenient and easy to use. They will generally be more portable, quieter, and will have a control panel that can be understood and operated on by even those who are new to the product. Compared to standard generators, inverter generators are also much easier to maintain.

Clean Power Delivery

One of the key features of an inverter generator is its ability to deliver clean, consistent, and stable energy. Since the energy is delivered in sine waves, it has less harmonic distortion and is therefore safe for powering up sensitive electronic devices such as laptops, TVs, mobile phones, and other gadgets.

Engine Efficiency

Unlike conventional generators that maintain engine speed no matter how many appliances are being powered, inverter generators can adjust their engine speed depending on load requirements. This makes inverter generators much more fuel-efficient than conventional generators. This ability to adjust engine speed also means inverter generators won’t get as much wear as conventional generators over time.

Other Considerations

Parallel Capable. Most inverter generators available in the market are parallel capable, which means that two or more generators of the same brand can be paired with each other to increase the overall power output. This will be particularly useful if a generator’s output is less than what is needed.

Most inverter generators available in the market are parallel capable, which means that two or more generators of the same brand can be paired with each other to increase the overall power output. This will be particularly useful if a generator’s output is less than what is needed. Warranty. Inverter generators are typically easier to maintain than conventional generators, and they won’t need as much regular maintenance. However, unlike conventional generators, inverter generators have a more complicated internal system, which is why the warranty on parts and services that a unit comes with is an important consideration that buyers should look into.

Inverter generators are typically easier to maintain than conventional generators, and they won’t need as much regular maintenance. However, unlike conventional generators, inverter generators have a more complicated internal system, which is why the warranty on parts and services that a unit comes with is an important consideration that buyers should look into. Number of output ports. Naturally, the number of output ports a generator offers will be an important consideration. Smaller generators will have one or two output ports, as well as a few USB ports for smaller devices. Medium to large generators, on the other hand, will have more and will have additional RV-ready outlets.

