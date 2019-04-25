The Best Car Escape Tools: Make a Quick Exit During an Emergency 

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Most drivers may have a well-stocked vehicle to handle emergency situations but can forget that the car itself can become something they need to escape. Although such a thought might sound scary, having the best car escape tool in the driver’s side door can save yourself as well as other people in your car in case of an accident. Here is our guide for the best escape tools. Best Car Escape Tool Overall: ResQme Original Keychain

Best Value Car Escape Tool: Escape Tool Ztylus Stinger USB Emergency Escape Tool

Best Car Escape Tool Honorable Mention: Lifehammer Brand Car Safety Hammer Benefits of a Car Escape Tool Save lives . When an accident happens and you are trapped inside your car, it may take a while before help arrives. Most car escape tools are designed with extra features to help you get out of an emergency quickly.

. When an accident happens and you are trapped inside your car, it may take a while before help arrives. Most car escape tools are designed with extra features to help you get out of an emergency quickly. Create a safe driving experience . Every second count when an accident happens. You might need a tool to break the window or cut a seatbelt.

. Every second count when an accident happens. You might need a tool to break the window or cut a seatbelt. Convenient to carry. An efficient car emergency tool is lightweight and compact in size, making it easy to carry around. You can even attach one to your keychain or cigarette lighter. Types of Car Escape Tools Seatbelt Cutters There are some instances where seatbelts can become a huge obstacle to flee to safety. The best seat belt cutter will have a sharp blade that enables you to quickly cut through a jammed seatbelt. The blade of a seatbelt cutter is normally concealed for safety purposes. Some seatbelt cutters may come with a protective cap as an additional safety feature. Others have folding serrated blades, much like a pocket knife. Glass Breakers Once a vehicle is submerged in water or is overturned, it becomes very difficult, if not impossible, to open the window. In such a bleak situation, your only bet is to break the window and exit through it. Having a reliable tool to break car window glass can be truly a lifesaver. There are two types of glass breakers: manual glass breakers which require force and spring-assisted glass breakers which automatically activate when pressed.

Gettyimages Spring-assisted glass breakers can be used with minimal strength.

Top Brands ResQme Resqme Inc. has been providing personal car and safety products for 20 years. Founded in 1998, the company, which is based in the United States, manufactures and distributes automotive safety tools in over 45 countries. Its most popular product is the ResQme Original Keychain Tool. Ztylus Ztylus is a company that was founded by young and innovative entrepreneurs. The company distributes camera accessories, in addition to car escape tools. One of its top products is the Ztylus Stinger Car Emergency Escape Tool Kit. Swiss+Tech This innovative company was founded in 1996. It is famously known for producing key ring tools and a locking system for various installations, assemblies, and minor repairs. Other product categories include larger hand tools and technology accessories. A popular example of its top products is the Swiss+Tech ST81005M2 Bodyguard Auto Emergency Escape Tools 5-in-1. Luxon Luxon Electronics Corporation is a company based in Taiwan that was founded in 1981. The company produces LCD monitors, interface cables, open frames, and car safety tools. One of its top products is the Luxon Emergency Tool 7-in-1 Emergency Tool Kit. Pricing $8-$14 : This is the budget car escape tool price point. The emergency tools within this price range have basic features to enable you to respond to a crisis. However, most lack additional features.

: This is the budget car escape tool price point. The emergency tools within this price range have basic features to enable you to respond to a crisis. However, most lack additional features. $14-$22 : Tools within this mid-range bracket have spring-assisted spikes and a magnetic base for easy mounting. They also have good-quality construction.

: Tools within this mid-range bracket have spring-assisted spikes and a magnetic base for easy mounting. They also have good-quality construction. $22 and up: The automobile escape tools in this price point have a multifunctional design. You can find a tool here that doubles as a USB charger and LED flashlight, making it convenient for everyday use. Key Features Sharp Blade It is crucial for your emergency car escape tool to perform well when you need to immediately get out of a trapped situation. A seatbelt cutter with a razor-sharp blade is an important feature to look for. It ensures you can quickly cut through a jammed seatbelt and other types of fibrous materials in case of an emergency. LED Flashlight We all want a tool that has multiple functions. Sometimes you might be caught up in a situation while driving at night. A tool to break windows and cut seat belts with an LED flashlight can be a true lifesaver in such times. The multifunctional design makes it useful even when not in an emergency situation. Compact Design You’ll want a tool that can be easily accessed when an accident occurs. A rescue tool with a compact design is small and lightweight, making it easy to carry wherever you go. You can also attach it to your keychain or fit it into your door pocket. Spring-loaded Spike The action of breaking glass requires force. This might not be an easy task if you are using a manual glass breaker. It gets even harder if you are in a panic mode when disaster strikes. An automatic glass breaker has a spring-loaded spike that does all the work for you, enabling you to break glass with minimal effort. Other Considerations Possible Commuting Threats : Examine the geographical area you drive in for possible threats you might encounter such as fallen rocks, bridges, or flooding. If you travel through long stretches of wilderness, it would be helpful to carry an escape tool with additional features, such as an LED flashlight.

: Examine the geographical area you drive in for possible threats you might encounter such as fallen rocks, bridges, or flooding. If you travel through long stretches of wilderness, it would be helpful to carry an escape tool with additional features, such as an LED flashlight. Your Passengers: How old are your passengers? If you haul kids, you should keep the escape tool far away from their reach or ensure it has a protected cutter to avoid self-injury. Best Car Escape Tool Reviews and Recommendations 2019 Best Car Escape Tool Overall: ReSQme Original Keychain Car Escape Tool

Amazon

Our top pick is this compact, lightweight, and powerful Original Keychain Car Escape Tool. It features a seatbelt cutter and car window breaker. The spring-loaded punch makes it easy for a child or an elderly person to use it with minimal strength. It is small and fits well on a keychain, meaning you can carry it wherever you go. The quick-release mechanism is a safety feature which conceals the seatbelt cutter when not in use, thereby preventing accidental injury. The spike resets automatically so it can be reused. One major issue with this tool is, after some time, the spring mechanism might fail. This may cause the tool to eventually break since the plastic attachment clip is not durable and can break off easily. Best Value Car Escape Tool: Ztylus Stinger Car Crash Emergency Escape Tool

Amazon

This kit includes a spring-loaded glass breaker, a seatbelt cutter, and a pair of USB chargers. It can easily cut through a jammed seatbelt. The tool also functions as a phone charger, so you can always have it within reach during an emergency. Any safety-conscious driver will find this a useful gadget that can be integrated into everyday life. The spring-loaded design makes cutting glass an easy task, increasing your chances of escaping your vehicle. The intelligent circuit design protects the tool from overheating or over-charging. One main drawback is that the USB component is a bit bulky, which might be a problem if your cigarette lighter setup is at an odd angle. In a smaller car with limited space, the USB ports might not fit easily into the sockets. Best Car Escape Tool Honorable Mention: LifeHammer Brand Safety Hammer

Amazon