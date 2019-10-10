Best EV Chargers: Charge Your Car At Any Time

Power your car into the future with these top EV chargers

By Alice Musyoka
Alice MusyokaView Alice Musyoka's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The future is electric. Car manufacturers are angling toward renewable energy and producing more and more electric cars. This has created a whole new market for electric vehicle (EV) products. Every electric vehicle owner either has a charging station or a fast charger. In this review, we answer the big question, “Which is the best EV charger on the market?” 

  • Best Overall
    Siemens VersiCharge VC30GRYU
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This award-winning, California-manufactured charger is durable, offers flexible control, and comes with a three-year company warranty.
    Pros
    Pros
    It is compatible with Tesla cars, which use Tesla’s charging adapter, and J1772-compliant cars. It has an average charge time of 3.5 hours and is perfect for on-the-go charging. The 2/4/6/8 hour delay functions are convenient for long drives.
    Cons
    Cons
    The 2/4/6/8 hour delayed functions are not applicable to all cars. Also, the charger operates at 30 amps instead of the industry standard of 32 amps.
  • Best Value
    Zencar Level 1 with NEMA 5-15 Plug
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This is a portable charger that works well with all-electric vehicles. It has multiple protections for safety and fast charging speeds.
    Pros
    Pros
    It is resistant to flames, water, and lightning. It also offers overvoltage protection and doesn’t overheat. It charges two times faster with a 110V outlet than your car’s charger.
    Cons
    Cons
    When using a NEMA 5-15R socket, the current is limited. Despite its fast charging speed, it’s still slower than level 2 chargers.
  • Honorable Mention
    Juicebox Pro40 Smart EV Charger
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This is a powerful, WiFi-enabled charger that can be controlled via smartphone and is compatible with Alexa and Amazon Echo.
    Pros
    Pros
    This unit delivers up to 40 amps of power for super-fast charging. It gives you real-time notifications on Android and iOS dashboards. It has a rugged build to withstand outdoor use and can be used with any source of power.
    Cons
    Cons
    It has a high price point, and the app may not work as it should. Its high power requirements may call for a powerful circuit breaker.

Tips

  • When selecting a charger for your electric car, always make sure you confirm the NEMA outlet number. This lets you know whether you need to invest in an EV charging adapter.
  • If you charge your car at home, schedule it at nighttime. This not only ensures the battery is fully charged by morning, it also helps you cut down on electricity costs. 
  • Before you install a charging station, have an electrician evaluate and reconfigure the electric wiring in your home. But be sure to purchase the charger you want beforehand, so the technician can know how to configure the wiring. 
  • It is better to pick the longest cable available as this ensures you can charge your car even when you are in inconvenient locations. Twenty-five-foot cords are the longest, according to the National Electric Code. 
  • To make your car more capable, especially if you commute, go for a level 2 charger. It has a faster-charging speed and delivers more power. 
  • NEMA 6-50 and NEMA 14-50 are the most common charging outlets for level 2 electric car chargers. Check your charging outlet number before settling on a charger for your car. 

FAQs

Q: What is an EV charger?

A: An electric vehicle uses a battery system for power. An EV charger is a unit that provides an electrical charge to the car’s battery. Homes usually have AC current. It is the charger’s responsibility to convert it to the DC current for your car’s battery needs. 

Q: How long does charging take?

A: Charge time is dependent on your EV battery’s capacity and the charger’s power. Four hours is enough to charge a battery from zero to 80 percent. That’s if you are using a 30-amp charger. 

Q: Can I use the charger with a dryer outlet?

A: Since a dryer outlet provides about 240V, it is safe to use with an EV home charging kit. But it’s important to check the amp capacity before plugging it in. 

Final Thoughts

Due to its high ratings, ease of use, and power output, the Siemens VersiCharge VC30GRYU is our top choice. 

We also love the budget-friendly Zencar Level 1 with NEMA 5-15 Plug because of its safety features and portability. 

MORE TO READ