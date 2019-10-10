Best EV Chargers: Charge Your Car At Any Time

Tips

When selecting a charger for your electric car, always make sure you confirm the NEMA outlet number. This lets you know whether you need to invest in an EV charging adapter.

If you charge your car at home, schedule it at nighttime. This not only ensures the battery is fully charged by morning, it also helps you cut down on electricity costs.

Before you install a charging station, have an electrician evaluate and reconfigure the electric wiring in your home. But be sure to purchase the charger you want beforehand, so the technician can know how to configure the wiring.

It is better to pick the longest cable available as this ensures you can charge your car even when you are in inconvenient locations. Twenty-five-foot cords are the longest, according to the National Electric Code.

To make your car more capable, especially if you commute, go for a level 2 charger. It has a faster-charging speed and delivers more power.

NEMA 6-50 and NEMA 14-50 are the most common charging outlets for level 2 electric car chargers. Check your charging outlet number before settling on a charger for your car.

FAQs

Q: What is an EV charger?

A: An electric vehicle uses a battery system for power. An EV charger is a unit that provides an electrical charge to the car’s battery. Homes usually have AC current. It is the charger’s responsibility to convert it to the DC current for your car’s battery needs.

Q: How long does charging take?

A: Charge time is dependent on your EV battery’s capacity and the charger’s power. Four hours is enough to charge a battery from zero to 80 percent. That’s if you are using a 30-amp charger.

Q: Can I use the charger with a dryer outlet?

A: Since a dryer outlet provides about 240V, it is safe to use with an EV home charging kit. But it’s important to check the amp capacity before plugging it in.

Final Thoughts

Due to its high ratings, ease of use, and power output, the Siemens VersiCharge VC30GRYU is our top choice.

We also love the budget-friendly Zencar Level 1 with NEMA 5-15 Plug because of its safety features and portability.