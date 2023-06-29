Here’s Every Automaker Switching to Tesla’s NACS EV Charging System

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

EV adoption has been chaotic, to say the least. There are different battery types, chemical compositions, charge rates and mileage, and variations of a bunch of other parts across manufacturers. But one of the biggest issues in differences between EVs of this new era is physically charging the car itself.

Automotive manufacturers have experimented with a host of plug styles—including Nissan’s not-so-great CHAdeMO charger—but the plug types have now been whittled down to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) and a more broadly adopted Combined Charging System (CCS). Yet, that too is now changing.

After the last few years of early adopters suffering at the hands of a non-regulated landscape of CCS public chargers that don’t work or fail to operate properly, and listening to those customers’ complaints, automakers are now switching to Tesla’s NACS standard. Why? Well, because Tesla’s more ubiquitous Supercharger network actually works more often than not and it spans most main corridors in the United States and abroad.

It's not without its own limitations, though. Supercharger stations still aren’t as common as gas stations. But with these deals, the network is set to expand in order to handle the increased use from outside of Tesla’s own fleet.

To help you understand where automakers sit in the NACS vs CCS charging war, we’ve put together a list of every automaker that uses—or will use in the next few years—Tesla’s NACS plug.

This adoption is still new, though, and it represents a switch that won’t happen overnight. There are adapters you’ll be able to purchase soon to make your CCS plug functional when using a NACS charger, but you’ll have to check with your car’s manufacturer to check when you’ll be able to start using Tesla’s Supercharger network.

NACS Users

Tesla

Obviously, Tesla isn’t going to switch to CCS now that everyone else is switching to NACS. Plus, the company developed the technology and it will continue using NACS.

Ford

Ford was the first automaker to make the switch from CCS to NACS. According to Ford, the Blue Oval will fully adopt the NACS plug for all of its EVs by 2025, with an adapter available to older EV chargers soon.

General Motors (GM)

GM will also adopt the NACS standard, and follow Ford’s lead by switching the physical plug in all of its new EVs by 2025. The company also stated a plug adapter will become available by Spring 2024.

Rivian

Rivian was an odd one to adopt NACS, as other EV automakers tend to want to stick with the CCS option for a variety of reasons. However, given Rivian’s teething problems, it does make sense that the company wants to reduce as much customer strife as possible to entice new ones. Rivian will adopt NACS by 2025, but be able to access the Supercharger network by 2024.

Volvo

Volvo’s the latest automaker to adopt the NACS plug, though it’s unclear whether or not its other Geely-backed brethren will also choose NACS over CCS. It will adopt NACS by 2025.

Maybe

Here are all the rumblings and rumors we’ve heard.

Hyundai/Kia

At an investor presentation, Hyundai stated that it’s looking into the feasibility of adopting Tesla’s NACS plug. We’ll see.

Others

These aren’t auto manufacturers, but they represent big parts of the industry.

ChargePoint

A separate charging company that both offers home and business charging solutions, ChargePoint was originally part of the CCS bandwagon. It’s now switching to NACS and will start offering NACS plugs on its offerings by the end of 2023.

SAE