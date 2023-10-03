Casio’s Having an Awesome G-Shock Watch Sale
Bling, bling, baby.
G-Shocks are some killer watches, don't you think? They're lightweight, rugged as hell, are easy to use, and best of all, inexpensive. But even inexpensive watches are things we wait to find deals on. Why? Because we're frugal with our money, as everyone should be. And this week, I'm highlighting a host of deals to make hitting Buy It Now that much easier. So let's find you a great watch.
- G-Shock Clear Skeleton GA700SK-1A ($40 off)
- G-Shock Quartz Black DW5600E-1V ($35 off)
- G-Shock Quartz Resin Sport DW9052-1V ($28 off)
- G-Shock XL Series GA-700UC ($8 off)
- G-Shock XL Series GA-700 ($7 off)
- G-Shock XL Series GA-100 ($43 off)
- G-Shock GBD800UC-8 ($27 off)
- G-Shock White and Black Series GA-100BW-1A ($24 off)
- G-Shock Virtual Black Metallic GA700VB-1A ($18 off)
- G-Shock White/Pink GMAS140M-7A ($12 off)
- G-Shock G-Rescue Series G-7900A ($19 off)
- G-Shock Multi-Dimensional Analog GA-400-1B ($14 off)
- G-Shock GA2100RC-1A ($24 off)
- G-Shock DW5900 ($23 off)
- G-Shock GW-7900-1CR ($66 off)
- G-Shock GA-2100-4A ($29 off)
