The War Zone
The Drive

Snag a Casio Watch for a Crazy Price This Amazon Prime Day

You can’t go wrong with a Casio.

byLewin Day|
The GarageNews
Accessories photo
Share
Lewin Day
Lewin DayView lewin day's Articles

rainbowdefault

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Casio's watches are cool as hell. They eschew complexity and airs for simplicity and functionality. The company also practically invented the action spots watch genre with the G-Shock line. They can take a beating and still tell the time, and they're instantly recognizable at a glance.

If you're dying to get a new G-Shock or F-91W, you're in luck. Amazon has slashed prices for its Prime Day sales. Check out the list below and snag yourself something radical for your next ski, surf, or skate adventure.

More From The Drive

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
AccessoriesDeals