Snag a Casio Watch for a Crazy Price This Amazon Prime Day
You can’t go wrong with a Casio.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Casio's watches are cool as hell. They eschew complexity and airs for simplicity and functionality. The company also practically invented the action spots watch genre with the G-Shock line. They can take a beating and still tell the time, and they're instantly recognizable at a glance.
If you're dying to get a new G-Shock or F-91W, you're in luck. Amazon has slashed prices for its Prime Day sales. Check out the list below and snag yourself something radical for your next ski, surf, or skate adventure.
- Casio Women's Baby G BA-112-7A Quartz 100M - ($29 off)
- G-Shock Men's Grey Sport Watch - ($36 off)
- Casio Men's G-Shock GD350-1C Black Resin Sport Watch - ($49 off)
- Casio G-Shock Graphic Dial Resin Quartz Men's Watch GA100CB-1A - ($36 off)
- Casio F91W-1 Classic Resin Strap Digital Sport Watch - ($9 off)
- Casio Men's A158WA-1DF Stainless Steel Digital Watch - ($3 off)
- Casio Men's G-Shock X-Large Black Multi-Functional Digital Sport Watch ($25 off)
- Casio F91W-1 Classic Resin Strap Digital Sport Watch, Pink - ($8 off)
- Casio Men's G-Shock Analog-Digital Watch, Grey/Neon Blue - ($22 off)
- Casio Men's G-Shock Solar Digital Multi Band 6 Black Watch - ($29 off)
- Casio Men's XL Series G-Shock Quartz 200M WR Shock Resistant Watch - ($32 off)
- Casio Men's GW-7900-1CR G-Shock Digital Display Quartz Black Watch - ($61 off)
- Casio Men's Mudmaster G-SHOCK Quartz Casual Watch, Green - ($85 off)
- Casio DW9052-1V G-Shock - Digital - 200M WR w/Red Accents - ($32 off)
