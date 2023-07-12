The KC HiLites For Your Marty McFly Tribute Toyota Are On Sale Now
Smiles all around with upgraded lighting
Legendary auxiliary lighting brand KC has a number of sales going on, right now on Amazon. Find everything from Daylighters with the yellow smiley face covers to a more modern triangular multi-light Flex Era 3 – they still include covers, just sans-smileys. The classic look and performance of KC will make all your neighbors with ten-dollar light bars jealous. Bolt a set to your hatchback-based crossover for instant social media overlanding points.
- KC HiLites G6 Daylighter ($30 off)
- KC HiLites FLEX ERA 3 ($20 off)
- KC HiLites FLEX ERA 4 ($30 off)
- KC HiLites 50" Gravity Pro Light Bar ($90 off)
- KC HiLites G4 SAE Fog Light ($20 off)
