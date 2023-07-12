What’s That You Say? Hearing Protection’s On Sale For Prime Day?
Now it’s easier than ever to protect this crucial sense.
That's right: *Clears throat* hearing protection's on sale! Right now! And it won't last long! Hearing is a critical sense that those of us who are blessed to possess it ought to do our best to maintain. Life's just easier. Don't be like yours truly: I've attended many motorsports events, punk shows, and firecracker-filled Fourth of Julys without adequate hearing protection, and I'm definitely paying for it in my near-middle age.
Thankfully, low cost of entry makes protecting your hearing easier than ever. You can stock the heck up on earplugs or even invest in a normally-very-spendy set of earmuffs for the shooting range. But the sale won't last long so act fast.
- Walker's Razor Slim ($30 off)
- Walker's Razor Slim Passive ($7 off)
- Walker's Razor Quad Electronic Muffs ($60 off)
- Walker's Unisex Adult's Lightweight Foldable Hearing Protection ($5 off)
- Walker's Youth Children’s Low Profile Muffs ($2 off)
- PROHEAR Ear Protection Earmuffs ($6 off)
