Here Are The Best Prime Day Deals We’ve Found So Far

Every Prime Day, we deliver all our favorite deals right to your eyeballs throughout the two days over the course of many stories. But it's difficult to parse it all out given they're so spread out. That's why I'm pulling together this list of the best of the best Prime Day deals we've found so far. Check it out, save some cash, save some time, and get to buying!
DeWalt Power Tools
- 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit ($80 off)
- 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver ($90 off)
- 20V MAX Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum ($55 off)
- 20V MAX Cordless Impact Driver Kit ($81 off)
- 20V MAX XR Impact Driver ($50 off)
- 20V MAX Cordless 1/2 inch Impact Wrench Hog Ring Kit ($110 off)
- 20V MAX Brushless 1/2 in. Ratchet ($12 off)
- 20V MAX Powerstack Compact Battery and Charger ($120 off)
- 20V MAX Battery, 6 Ah, 2-Pack Charger ($108 off)
Milwaukee Power Tools
- M18 Lithium-Ion Cordless Multi Tool Kit (Save $16)
- M18 FUEL High Torque 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (Save $130)
- M12 FUEL Brushless Lithium-Ion 3/8-Inch Cordless High-Speed Ratchet (Save $40)
- 12V Fuel 1/4-Inch Cordless Hex Impact Driver (Save $20)
- M18 Lithium-Ion High Output 6.0Ah Battery 2-Pack (Save $70)
- M18 Red Lithium High-Output18v 8.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery (Save $240)
Garmin Watches
- fenix 6 Pro Solar ($370 off)
- fenix 7X Sapphire Solar ($100 off)
- Forerunner 245 ($145 off)
- Forerunner 45S ($40 off)
- Instinct ($100 off)
- Instinct Solar ($150 off)
- Instinct 2 Solar ($50 off)
Traeger
Jackery
- Solar Generator 3000 Pro ($800 off)
- Solar Generator 2000 Pro ($1,080 off)
- Solar Generator 1000 ($496 off)
- Explorer 1000 Pro ($330 off)
- Explorer 1000 ($200 off)
- Explorer 300 ($75 off)
- Explorer 300 w/ Solar Panel ($60 off)
- Explorer 240 ($96 off)
- SolarSaga 200W Solar Panel ($210 off)
Tonneau Covers
- RetraxPRO MX Retractable Truck Bed Tonneau Cover ($240 off)
- BAK BAKFlip MX4 Hard Folding Truck Bed Tonneau Cover ($140 off)
- Gator ETX Soft Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover ($50 off)
- Tonno Pro Tonno Fold, Soft Folding Truck Bed Tonneau Cover ($26 off)
- Lund Genesis Elite Roll Up Soft Roll Up Truck Bed Tonneau Cover ($40 off)
- LEER ROLLITUP Tonneau Cover ($30 off)
- MaxMate Soft Tri-fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover ($10 off)
- DNA Motoring Soft Vinyl Roll-Up Tonneau Cover ($18 off)
- Syneticusa Retractable Tonneau Cover (10% off coupon)
- Tiptop Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover (17% off coupon)
Mechanic's Sets
- Gearwrench 239-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set (Save $37)
- SATA 212-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set (Save $119)
- Craftsman 57-Piece Mixed Mechanics Tool Set (Save $22)
- Craftsman 308-Piece Mixed Mechanics Tool Set (Save $110)
- Craftsman 230-Piece Mechanic Tool Set (Save $110)
- Craftsman 262-Piece Mechanic Tool Set (Save $50)
- Powerbuilt 200-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set (Save $103)
- Dewalt Black Chrome 184-piece Mechanics Tool Set ($28 off)
- Dewalt SAE and Metric, 1/2, 1/4, 3/8 Drive Sizes, 192-Piece Set ($213 off)
- Dewalt 1/4" & 3/8" & 1/2" Drive, SAE/Metric, 205-piece Set ($141 off)
- Dewalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 1/4" & 3/8" Drive, SAE, 108-Piece ($73 off)
- Husky Mechanics Tool Set 230-Piece ($20 off)
- Milwaukee 1/4"-3/8” Ratchet Socket Set w/PACKOUT Case 106-piece ($69 off)
Gas Generators
