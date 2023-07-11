Grab a Fun R/C Car at a Discount on Amazon Prime Day
There’s no need to outgrow R/C cars, especially when they’re this cheap. you’ll find deals on fast ones and kid-friendly models here.
You never have to outgrow radio-controlled cars, and with so many on sale on Amazon right now you don't have to splurge to get a fun one either. There are hundreds of discounts on R/C vehicles you could grab; we've rounded up our favorites so you can skip scrolling and get straight to playing with one.
- 1972 Chevy C10 R/C ($110 off)
- Double-Sided Flippable R/C Car (best seller for young kids) ($7 off)
- Brushless R/C Drift Truck ($25 off with coupon)
- Paul Walker's 2Fast 2Furious Nissan Skyline R/C ($5 off)
- Hot Wheels R/C Tesla Roadster ($7.50 off)
- Lamborghini Sian 1:12 R/C ($20 off)
- McLaren 765LT 1:12 R/C ($9.15 off)
- Off-Road Baja Buggy 1:12 R/C ($25 off)
- Mercedes-AMG GT R ($22 off)
- Off-Road Buggy with FPV Camera ($10 off)
- Porsche 911 Race Car R/C ($5 off)
- Lightning McQueen 1:24 R/C ($6 off)
