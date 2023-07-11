Amazon Echo Auto is On Deep Sale: Hey Alexa, Show Me the Money

We've reached a high peak in on-the-road convenience: Amazon's Alexa can provide a wide variety of services while you're paying careful attention behind the wheel. Be it hands-free calling, navigation, or playing some tunes, Amazon Echo Auto is a very convenient, easy-to-use, and above all easy-to-install resource. You won't be able to mix up a protein shake while driving, and antique camera repair is sadly off the table, too. But hey, can't win 'em all.