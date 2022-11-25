Garmin’s Black Friday Sales Are Killer
Garmin remains one of The Drive's favorite brands. We've pushed the company's product six-ways to Sunday on more than one occasion, but they can be a bit pricey. Not today. Today is Garmin's big Black Friday event and we've rounded up the best deals on the company's smartwatches, GPS units, SOS beacons, and more just for you. These represent deep discounts to their normal prices, but they won't last long. So act fast.
Watches
- Bounce (6% off)
- fēnix 7 – Solar Edition (12% off)
- fēnix 6 - Pro Solar Edition (50% off)
- Instinct – Esports Edition (53% off)
- Instinct 2 Solar (11% off)
- Instinct 2 - Standard Edition (14% off)
- epix (Gen 2) (12% off)
- Venu 2S (25% off)
- Forerunner 735XT (63% off)
GPS
- inReach Mini 2 (12% off)
- Garmin Drive 52 (40% off)
- Overlander (14% off)
Dash Cam
- Garmin Dash Cam 57 (9% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
