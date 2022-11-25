The 15 Best Black Friday Makita Deals From Home Depot
It’s time to upgrade your power tool load out.
My first power tools some 15-plus years ago were Makita. A dual impact/drill driver combo that I still use on the regular. That sort of longevity in power tools is almost unheard of, but it's why I can recommend Makita's offerings still to this day. But today is even better. Why? Because Makita's power tools are deeply discounted thanks to Home Depot's ongoing Black Friday sales. How can you not pick up a tool or two with prices like below? Check it out and thank me later.
- Makita 18-Volt 6-Piece Kit (Drill-Driver/ Impact Driver/ Circular Saw/ Recipro Saw/ Vacuum/ Light) 3.0Ah (29% off)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT Lithium-Ion Battery and Rapid Optimum Charger Starter Pack (5.0Ah) (15% off and one free bare tool)
- Makita 18-Volt Sub-Compact 2-piece Combo Kit (Driver-Drill/Impact Driver) 1.5Ah (26% off)
- Makita 18-Volt High-Capacity Battery Pack 4.0Ah with LED Charge Level Indicator (2-Pack) (30% off)
- Makita 18-Volt Cordless 1/2-Inch Square Drive Impact Wrench Kit, (3.0Ah) (22% off)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT 2-Piece Combo Kit with bonus LXT Recipro Saw and LXT X-Lock Angle Grinder (41% off)
- Makita 18-Volt X2 LXT 5.0Ah Rear Handle 7-1/4-Inch Circular Saw Kit (28% off and buy one get one free)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with (2) 4Ah Batteries and Bag (11% off)
- Makita 3-1/2-Inch 21-Degree Pneumatic Full Round Head Framing Nailer (33% off)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT 2-Piece Combo Kit (Driver-Drill/Impact Driver) (19% off)
- Makita18-Volt LXT Battery and Rapid Optimum Charger Starter Pack (5.0Ah) with bonus 18-Volt LXT Oscillating Multi-Tool (37% off)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT StarterBattery and Rapid Optimum Charger Pack (5.0Ah) with bonus 18-Volt LXT Jigsaw (Tool-Only) (44% off)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT Battery and Rapid Optimum Charger Starter Pack (5.0Ah) with bonus 18-Volt LXT Blower (39% off)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT Battery and Rapid Optimum Charger Starter Pack (5.0Ah) with bonus 18-Volt LXT Square Drive Ratchet (51% off)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT Battery and Rapid Charger Starter Pack (5.0Ah) with bonus 18-Volt LXT Brushless X-Lock Angle Grinder (51% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
More From The Drive
- Jerry Perez talks about these sweet bespoke wheels in the Fiat 500e one-off concepts
- Chris Tsui explains why the new 2023 Honda Civic Type R is the hottest hatch of them all
- Aaron Cole tells us how the Ioniq 6's clear antenna was inspired by the old-school Apple iMac
- Rob Stumpf shares the Kia Seltos' updates for 2024