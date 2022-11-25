The 15 Best Black Friday Makita Deals From Home Depot

My first power tools some 15-plus years ago were Makita. A dual impact/drill driver combo that I still use on the regular. That sort of longevity in power tools is almost unheard of, but it's why I can recommend Makita's offerings still to this day. But today is even better. Why? Because Makita's power tools are deeply discounted thanks to Home Depot's ongoing Black Friday sales. How can you not pick up a tool or two with prices like below? Check it out and thank me later.