Best GoPros for Motorcycles: Capture and Replay Every Moment
Record every minute with these top GoPros for motorcycles
- Best OverallGoPro Hero 7 Black EditionSummarySummary
A sleek camera for your helmet or handlebars that is capable of capturing 4K quality footage.ProsPros
It comes fully loaded with three rechargeable batteries, a 64GB MicroSD card, and a Polaroid 16GB SD card. It’s completely waterproof and comes with great stability for steady shots.ConsCons
The battery life isn’t the longest and could be extended, and the video may freeze on certain occasions but isn’t permanent.
- Best ValueGoPro Hero6 Black Waterproof Digital Action CameraSummarySummary
A touch screen GoPro with 4K video quality and the ability to record up to 240 frames per second for crystal clear images.ProsPros
It captures super smooth images and video with its enhanced stability function, is waterproof, and it has a sturdy and tough outer casing. Plus, you can send photos and videos wirelessly to your phone.ConsCons
You will need a specific adapter to plug in the microphone, the touchscreen can be a hassle, and the sound isn’t the greatest.
- Honorable MentionGoPro Hero5 BlackSummarySummary
This is the baby brother of the GoPro world. It can shoot and record video in 4K and take high-quality 12MP photos.ProsPros
It’s durable and waterproof even without the housing, includes voice control for added convenience, features a built-in editing software, and includes a long-lasting battery.ConsCons
The audio is not the greatest, and you may get a lot of wind noise. You’ll need a case for additional water protection, and connecting it to BlueTooth can be difficult.