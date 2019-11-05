Best GoPros for Motorcycles: Capture and Replay Every Moment

Tips

If you want to shoot in 4K video, be aware that it will wear down the battery more quickly. To conserve the battery life, you may want to set it to a lower video setting.

Get a protective casing for the GoPro while you have it on your helmet or handlebars. The normal casing is strong, but it may not be enough to withstand a fall from a moving motorcycle.

Purchase several SD cards if you plan on capturing hours of footage or hundreds of photos. You can easily swap them out when they run out of space.

Bring a microfiber cloth or rag with you to clean the lens before you hit the record button.

FAQs

Q: Is it worth capturing footage in 4K quality?

A: While it is the highest quality most GoPros come with, you may want to lower the resolution to 1080p or even 720p. This will allow you to save space on the SD card and lower the size of the file when you transfer it.

Q: How long will the battery last on a GoPro?

A: This depends on the aspect ratio you record in. If you are capturing video at 4K quality, the batteries won’t last as long as if you were on a lower setting. Generally, the batteries will last about 90 minutes, so you may want to bring multiple batteries with you.

Q: Do I need a special mount to put a GoPro on my motorcycle?

A: Since GoPro cameras are designed for travel, they should come with their own mounting hardware. They can either be attached directly to your helmet or to the handlebars of the motorcycle.

Q: Do I need editing software to create my own videos from GoPro footage?

A: The GoPro should have its own editing software that you can use on the actual device. However, if you want to edit on your PC or laptop, you need your own editing suite. For 4K video, you need a computer that is capable of rendering the resolution properly.

Final Thoughts

Consider the GoPro Hero 7 Black Edition for its 4K quality video, sleek design, and extra accessories. Or there’s the budget-friendly GoPro Hero6 Black Waterproof Digital Action Camera, which features a tough casing and stable image.