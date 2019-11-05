Best GoPros for Motorcycles: Capture and Replay Every Moment

Record every minute with these top GoPros for motorcycles

By Scott Roepel
When you ride a motorcycle, you enjoy the open air and breeze on your face, but you may not be able to take in all of your surroundings. If you want to remember your trip or capture photos and videos of the journey, you may want to invest in a GoPro. It lets you record hours of footage so you can see it later and share it with your family and friends. If you want to make a montage or just collect memories, here are the best GoPros on the market.

  • Best Overall
    GoPro Hero 7 Black Edition
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    A sleek camera for your helmet or handlebars that is capable of capturing 4K quality footage.

    Pros
    It comes fully loaded with three rechargeable batteries, a 64GB MicroSD card, and a Polaroid 16GB SD card. It’s completely waterproof and comes with great stability for steady shots.

    Cons
    The battery life isn’t the longest and could be extended, and the video may freeze on certain occasions but isn’t permanent.

  • Best Value
    GoPro Hero6 Black Waterproof Digital Action Camera 
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    A touch screen GoPro with 4K video quality and the ability to record up to 240 frames per second for crystal clear images.

    Pros
    It captures super smooth images and video with its enhanced stability function, is waterproof, and it has a sturdy and tough outer casing. Plus, you can send photos and videos wirelessly to your phone.

    Cons
    You will need a specific adapter to plug in the microphone, the touchscreen can be a hassle, and the sound isn’t the greatest.

  • Honorable Mention
    GoPro Hero5 Black
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    This is the baby brother of the GoPro world. It can shoot and record video in 4K and take high-quality 12MP photos.

    Pros
    It’s durable and waterproof even without the housing, includes voice control for added convenience, features a built-in editing software, and includes a long-lasting battery.

    Cons
    The audio is not the greatest, and you may get a lot of wind noise. You’ll need a case for additional water protection, and connecting it to BlueTooth can be difficult.

Tips

  • If you want to shoot in 4K video, be aware that it will wear down the battery more quickly. To conserve the battery life, you may want to set it to a lower video setting.
  • Get a protective casing for the GoPro while you have it on your helmet or handlebars. The normal casing is strong, but it may not be enough to withstand a fall from a moving motorcycle.
  • Purchase several SD cards if you plan on capturing hours of footage or hundreds of photos. You can easily swap them out when they run out of space.
  • Bring a microfiber cloth or rag with you to clean the lens before you hit the record button.

FAQs

Q: Is it worth capturing footage in 4K quality?

A: While it is the highest quality most GoPros come with, you may want to lower the resolution to 1080p or even 720p. This will allow you to save space on the SD card and lower the size of the file when you transfer it.

Q: How long will the battery last on a GoPro?

A: This depends on the aspect ratio you record in. If you are capturing video at 4K quality, the batteries won’t last as long as if you were on a lower setting. Generally, the batteries will last about 90 minutes, so you may want to bring multiple batteries with you.

Q: Do I need a special mount to put a GoPro on my motorcycle?

A: Since GoPro cameras are designed for travel, they should come with their own mounting hardware. They can either be attached directly to your helmet or to the handlebars of the motorcycle.

Q: Do I need editing software to create my own videos from GoPro footage?

A: The GoPro should have its own editing software that you can use on the actual device. However, if you want to edit on your PC or laptop, you need your own editing suite. For 4K video, you need a computer that is capable of rendering the resolution properly.

Final Thoughts

Consider the GoPro Hero 7 Black Edition for its 4K quality video, sleek design, and extra accessories. Or there’s the budget-friendly GoPro Hero6 Black Waterproof Digital Action Camera, which features a tough casing and stable image.

