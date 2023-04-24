Make Your Own Top Gear-Style Videos With These Action Camera Deals

Like most millennial car enthusiasts, I was obsessed with Top Gear in my teenage years. All I wanted to do was to make short car films just like Clarkson, Hammond, and May. To my surprise, I couldn't match the production quality of the BBC. Shocking, I know. Now, though, the ability to make incredible-looking car videos—or any action sports videos—is right at your fingertips. With the deals on GoPros, DJI drones, and Insta360 cameras, all of the equipment needed to make kick-ass videos is not only more accessible than ever, but it's also affordable.