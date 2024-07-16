Get The Topdon Thermal Camera We Tested For The Lowest Price We’ve Seen During Prime Days

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Amazon Prime Day has always been about great deals on electronics. We’ve found some great deals on electronics for use in your car, and there are some big discounts. First, you can read my review of the Topdon TC004 Thermal Imaging Camera before you buy it, which is currently on sale for $285.00. But there are tons of other Prime Day deals on car electronics you can’t miss

Everything from Radar Detectors, to OBD2 scan tools, and even Insta360 action cameras are discounted for Prime Days. I just received a Escort MAX 360c MKII Dual-Band WiFi Radar Detector for testing, but so far it looks and feels like a high-quality piece and it’s on sale now for $616.14. I also have an Insta360 X3 360-degree Action Camera that I’ve been using a couple of months and it’s one of the best action cameras I’ve used and it’s $349.99 right now.

More Prime Day Car Electronics Deals

TOPDON TC004 Thermal Imaging Camera for $285.00 See It