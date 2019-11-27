Best Battery Desulfators: Fully Restore Your Battery’s Capacity

Tips

Keep your battery fully charged to prevent sulfation. A lead plate battery should be charged 14 to 16 hours each time.

Sometimes sulfation can result in permanent damage to your battery. It is advisable to check the water level of your battery frequently. If the water level is below the plate, then critical sulfation has occurred.

When shopping for a reliable desulfator, consider if it has a testing kit, high-frequency current, monitoring indicator, and lead battery charger.

FAQs

Q: What is desulfation?

A: When you frequently drive at low speeds or don’t drive at all, the battery does not acquire a full charge. Consequently, sulfate crystals form on the lead plates, inhibiting the performance of the battery. This process is known as sulfation. Desulfation is the removal of these sulfate crystals through a gadget called a desulfator.

Q: How does a battery desulfator work?

A: It works by sending electric pulses through the battery, and the sulfate comes off the lead plates. The sulfate dissolves in the acid, making the battery regain its full capacity.

Q: How long does it take to desulfate a battery?

A: It depends on the efficiency of your desulfator and the amount of sulfate that has formed on the battery. Keep your battery charging until you see a significant improvement. Sometimes the process takes up to a week.

Final Thoughts

We recommend the BatteryMINDer Model 1510. It has a variety of applications and works efficiently and safely. If you are on a tight budget, consider the BatteryMINDer Model 12117. It also works well and it is durable.