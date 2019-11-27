Best Battery Desulfators: Fully Restore Your Battery’s Capacity

A reliable desulfator restores a battery to an excellent performance level

By Robert Kimathi

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

A battery is an essential part of your vehicle. When left unchanged or not fully charged for long periods of time, deposits of lead sulfur form on the lead plates and harden over time, inhibiting the performance of the battery. This situation calls for a battery desulfator, which restores the battery to full capacity, thus increasing its performance and durability. Below are some of the best battery desulfators on the market.

  • Best Overall
    BatteryMINDer Model 1510
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This desulfator is designed for cars, trucks, boats, and many other vehicles. It uses a patented range of high-frequency pulses, restoring the battery to its normal functionality and extending its lifespan.
    Pros
    Pros
    It has reverse polarity, short-circuit, and over-temperature protection. It can maintain up to four batteries at a time. It is also certified by the California Energy Commission.
    Cons
    Cons
    This gadget can only maintain a 12-volt and 1.5-amp battery. To use it with four batteries at a time you need to buy  Y-connectors.
  • Best Value
    BatteryMINDer Model 12117
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    If you want an economical brand, BatteryMINDer 12117 is ideal. It works by sending high-frequency pulses to eradicate sulfate from the plates while monitoring the battery automatically.
    Pros
    Pros
    It safely supplies only the current needed to maintain the battery at full charge. It can maintain up to four standard batteries without overcharging. The gadget is also inexpensive.
    Cons
    Cons
    It does not work for deep cycle batteries.
    The current supplied can cause water to boil and evaporate. You have to keep an eye on the water level; otherwise, you risk overheating.
  • Honorable Mention
    BatteryMINDer Model 2012
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    The ideal gadget if you are desulfating commercially. It automatically reverses sulfation by running a high-frequency pulse on the battery. Its temperature sensor ensures safe and precise maintenance.
    Pros
    Pros
    The gadget can maintain six batteries at a time connected in parallel. It extends the battery life by four times. It protects the battery from reverse polarity, short-circuits, and over-temperature.
    Cons
    Cons
    The gadget is very expensive and can work on a 12-volt battery only. You need to buy separate Y-connectors to maintain more than one battery.

Tips

  • Keep your battery fully charged to prevent sulfation. A lead plate battery should be charged 14 to 16 hours each time.
  • Sometimes sulfation can result in permanent damage to your battery. It is advisable to check the water level of your battery frequently. If the water level is below the plate, then critical sulfation has occurred.
  • When shopping for a reliable desulfator, consider if it has a testing kit, high-frequency current, monitoring indicator, and lead battery charger. 

FAQs

Q: What is desulfation?

A: When you frequently drive at low speeds or don’t drive at all, the battery does not acquire a full charge. Consequently, sulfate crystals form on the lead plates, inhibiting the performance of the battery. This process is known as sulfation. Desulfation is the removal of these sulfate crystals through a gadget called a desulfator.

Q: How does a battery desulfator work?

A: It works by sending electric pulses through the battery, and the sulfate comes off the lead plates. The sulfate dissolves in the acid, making the battery regain its full capacity.

Q: How long does it take to desulfate a battery?

A: It depends on the efficiency of your desulfator and the amount of sulfate that has formed on the battery. Keep your battery charging until you see a significant improvement. Sometimes the process takes up to a week.

Final Thoughts

We recommend the BatteryMINDer Model 1510. It has a variety of applications and works efficiently and safely. If you are on a tight budget, consider the BatteryMINDer Model 12117. It also works well and it is durable.

MORE TO READ