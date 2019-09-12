Best Battery for Diesel Trucks: Top Picks for a Powerful Charge

A diesel truck battery will provide the necessary power to crank the starter and start your truck. You will appreciate the importance of a great battery after you’ve parked your truck for a long time or when you try to start it in cold weather. However, it can be a bit complex to find the best battery that’s compatible with your diesel truck. A mismatch can damage the electrical system. We have come up with some of the best batteries for diesel engines in our buying guide below:

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

May not work if left discharged for too long. May not last as long as advertised. May not fit in some trucks.

Why Buy A Battery for a Diesel Truck? Maintain performance. Pairing your diesel truck with the wrong battery can limit the performance of your truck. It may not start after you leave it idle for a while, and gradually, your truck’s electrical system may get damaged. This means when you’re stuck in traffic, your truck may completely fail to start and leave you stranded.

Pairing your diesel truck with the wrong battery can limit the performance of your truck. It may not start after you leave it idle for a while, and gradually, your truck’s electrical system may get damaged. This means when you’re stuck in traffic, your truck may completely fail to start and leave you stranded. Prepare for winter . Your battery is often pushed to its limits during a cold winter. The battery can also die if left inactive in freezing conditions. It’s no surprise that most batteries fail during the winter. Diesel truck batteries are designed to thrive in freezing temperatures thanks to their cold-cranking amps, which can power even the most stubborn trucks.

. Your battery is often pushed to its limits during a cold winter. The battery can also die if left inactive in freezing conditions. It’s no surprise that most batteries fail during the winter. Diesel truck batteries are designed to thrive in freezing temperatures thanks to their cold-cranking amps, which can power even the most stubborn trucks. Replace your old battery. If you have a lead-acid battery, you need to replace it every seven years. However, that doesn’t mean that the battery won’t fail at any point even at its five-year mark. Replace your battery with one of the top truck batteries on the market since you don’t know when your battery may fail. Types of Diesel Batteries Absorbable Gas Mat (AGM) AGM batteries have an electrolyte solution close to the metal plates for better discharge and recharge efficiency. They discharge at a slower rate than the other battery types. AGM batteries are considered a sustainable option since most of its parts are recyclable. The plastic shell, absorbent fiberglass, and lead-acid can be recycled. The only waste products are divider linings. Lead Acid Most diesel batteries are lead-acid batteries. They include a mixture of acid and lead that stores an electric charge. There are wet cell and gel cell lead acid batteries. Wet cell batteries include a sealed option where the battery loses power when the electrolyte level drops. It also has a serviceable option that allows you to add distilled water to prolong the battery life. Gel cell batteries have an electrolyte suspended on a gel and are designed for hot environments. Top Brands Optima Optima is a subsidiary brand of Johnson Controls, a leading manufacturer of automotive batteries. Optima is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., and has been in existence since the early 1970s. The brand has produced some of the best marine, automotive, and heavy-duty AGM batteries. Some of its best-selling batteries for diesel engines are the Optima Batteries RedTop and the Optima Batteries YellowTop Dual Purpose Battery. Odyssey Odyssey has more than 100 years of experience in providing energy solutions for the military and automotive industries. The batteries are manufactured by EnerSys Energy Products Inc. in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the United States as well as France and the United Kingdom. Odyssey makes some of the best light truck batteries, including the Odyssey Automotive and LTV Battery. ACDelco ACDelco is a leading automotive parts manufacturer in America that was founded in 1916. The brand is owned by General Motors and is headquartered in Grand Blanc, Mich. Some of its products include AC units for cars, brakes, spark plugs, filters, chassis, windshield wipers, and batteries. One of its best batteries for a Dodge Cummins diesel engine is the ACDelco AGM Battery. Diesel Truck Battery Pricing Under $200: Expect to find mostly lead-acid starter batteries within this price range. Most units will deliver sufficient cranking power to start your truck in wintry conditions but may not be suitable for powering extra accessories.

Expect to find mostly lead-acid starter batteries within this price range. Most units will deliver sufficient cranking power to start your truck in wintry conditions but may not be suitable for powering extra accessories. Over $200: This price range is mostly for batteries with higher cold-cranking amps. They are mostly deep cycle batteries that can maintain consistent voltage even after discharging for long periods. The high-end versions can have a life cycle that extends to more than eight years. Key Features Cold Cranking Amps The CCA is the number of amps put out by a battery at zero degrees for 30 seconds at a rate of 7.2 amps. A battery with a higher CCA is important for people living in regions where temperatures dip below zero degrees Fahrenheit. That's when it gets difficult to start an engine. Choose batteries with over 500 cold-cranking amps for such conditions. Reserve Capacity The reserve capacity (RC) is a measure of the battery's running time with 2.5 amps of discharge. It helps you determine how many electronics you can run in your truck or what type of equipment you can charge before your battery runs out. AGM batteries have the best reserve capacity since they can maintain 80 percent of their charge even after deep discharge. Size Shop for new batteries with respect to the year, make, and model of your vehicle. The new battery should ideally be the same size as your OEM battery. Also, the battery should never come in contact with the hood of your vehicle. It should leave a hood clearance of at least 3.4 inches to prevent fire hazards. Other Considerations Life Cycle: This is the number of charges and discharges the battery can take before it loses its power (dies). Manufacturers often indicate the life cycle of their batteries, but it really depends on the conditions and rate of discharge.

This is the number of charges and discharges the battery can take before it loses its power (dies). Manufacturers often indicate the life cycle of their batteries, but it really depends on the conditions and rate of discharge. Compatibility: Be sure to select a battery that's compatible with your truck's engine and connection terminals. The connection terminals ensure that the battery is secured firmly in place to minimize vibrations when your truck is in motion. Best Battery for Diesel Truck Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Battery for Diesel Truck Overall: Optima Batteries RedTop

Amazon

The Optima Redtop battery is one of the best heavy-duty truck batteries with a reserve capacity of 100 minutes. It features two (negative and positive) pure lead plates with a lead oxide designed with SpiralCell Technology, which offers better performance than AGM batteries. It offers consistent performance and incredible starting power even in extreme temperature conditions. It also holds up to extreme G forces, hard launches, and extreme corners. The battery offers a staggering 800 cold-cranking amps and is more resistant to vibrations and damage than most starting batteries. It’s designed to be spillproof and can be mounted in any position. The battery only weighs 38.8 pounds and comes with a convenient carrying handle for easy transportation and placement. It’s recommended for SUVs, streetcars, hot rods, and trucks. What you may not like about this model is its short service life. It may not make it past five years as with most high-end diesel truck batteries. You may also receive a product with no manufacturing date, and that will make it difficult to estimate the service life of the unit. Moreover, all the incredible features don’t come with a cheap price tag. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Battery for Diesel Truck: Odyssey Automotive and LTV Battery

Amazon

This Odyssey model delivers massive starting power and rapid recovery in emergencies. It also has great deep cycling capabilities and can run about 400 cycles at only 80 percent of the typical rate of discharge. The battery will offer a high stable voltage for much longer than conventional batteries. The unit also has a 70 percent longer battery life than traditional batteries and takes about four to six hours to attain a full charge. It offers 330 cold-cranking amps to protect your battery from battery-damaging heat and vibrations generated by the engine. Moreover, it has a reserve capacity of 52 minutes, and the manufacturer boasts it has from three up to 10 years of service life. Its innovative design offers mounting flexibility, and it can be installed in any position without risk of spillage. The design is also vibration resistant and protects the battery from mechanical damage and impact shock. However, this battery shouldn’t be left to discharge for too long. The battery may die or take too long to attain a full charge after that. It also may not last through the 10 years as advertised. You may only get a year of service depending on how you use it. Also, ensure that it’s a perfect fit for your truck before you buy it. It’s not a guaranteed universal fit for all diesel trucks. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Battery for Diesel Truck Honorable Mention: ACDelco AGM Battery

Amazon