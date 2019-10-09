Best Ignition Coils: Enhance Your Car’s Fuel Consumption

Guard your car against engine mishaps with these top ignition coil sets

By Alice Musyoka
It can be inconvenient to refill your gas tank, particularly when you thought you had enough gas. Misfires can also be annoying. But before you take your car to the auto shop to see what’s wrong, check the ignition coil. Choosing the best ignition coil ensures you get the best performance out of your car. In this review, we highlight three great ignition coils and tell you what to look for when buying one. 

    ENA 8-Pack Ignition Coil Set
    Summary
    These are lightweight, extremely efficient coils that are compatible with a wide range of Ford models. The manufacturer offers a lifetime warranty.
    Pros
    You’ll have an easy time mounting these coils due to their lightweight and winding construction. The copper material ensures maximum power delivery to the spark plugs. The coils are very durable and are corrosion- and abrasion-resistant. They come pre-greased for direct replacement.
    Cons
    They may get damaged before the guaranteed mileage. Also, their quality is not exceptionally good.
    ECCPP Ignition Coils
    Summary
    These coils are tested for endurance to meet industry standards. They are made of quality materials and exceed OEM standards.
    Pros
    The coils are designed to provide high power output and keep emissions low. A high-resistance coating protects the wires from any external damage. Some components are made from PBT GF30 plastic to withstand pressure and high heat.
    Cons
    You’ll need to check the state of your coils every now and then to confirm if they work well. Additionally, they only work with select Ford models.
    Kings Auto Parts Ignition Coil Set
    Summary
    This set comes with eight Motorcraft spark plugs, so you can replace the coils and spark plugs at the same time. The coils come in different colors.
    Pros
    The internal multi-spark epoxy makes them capable of handling rough off-road terrain. The coils are small and designed to fit easily. They reduce RFI electronic interference and tailpipe emissions. In addition, their quality matches that of OEM ignition coils.
    Cons
    The price may be a little steep for some car owners. The coils also require regular checks and are only compatible with select cars—with more demanding engines.

Tips

  • Always ensure you check fitment lists before purchasing ignition coils. Some coils may be incompatible with your car, resulting in breakage during installation. Most ignition coils come with a full list of compatible fitments. 
  • Ignition coils will typically operate for about 100,000 miles before they need to be replaced. However, to minimize inconveniences, check the status of your coils every time the check engine light comes on. 
  • We suggest buying more ignition coils than you need. A pack of eight is a great choice. To be on the safe side, keep an extra set just in case they need quick replacement. 
  • If possible, choose ignition coils with a longer warranty. You can always return or exchange them if they malfunction. The coils serve their purpose, and you have peace of mind. 

FAQs

Q: When should I replace my ignition coils?

A: When you start noticing more misfires, delayed starts, and poor fuel management, it may be time for ignition coil replacement. 

Q: How do I ensure the maximum durability of my ignition coils?

A: Make sure your ignition coils are not exposed to extreme temperatures. Even your unused ignition coils need to be stored in a dry place free from excess moisture and heat. 

Q: What causes misfiring?

A: When ignition coils don’t function optimally, fuel doesn't burn correctly, leading to lower revolutions per minute (RPM). You might notice intense vibrations after prolonged idling of the car. 

Final Thoughts

If you want your car to give you better performance, engine health is extremely important. We love the ENA 8-Pack Ignition Coil Set for its effectiveness, durability, and its ability to improve fuel efficiency. 

The ECCPP Ignition Coils are also a good choice because they adhere to quality standards and are affordable.

