Best Ignition Coils: Enhance Your Car’s Fuel Consumption

Tips

Always ensure you check fitment lists before purchasing ignition coils. Some coils may be incompatible with your car, resulting in breakage during installation. Most ignition coils come with a full list of compatible fitments.

Ignition coils will typically operate for about 100,000 miles before they need to be replaced. However, to minimize inconveniences, check the status of your coils every time the check engine light comes on.

We suggest buying more ignition coils than you need. A pack of eight is a great choice. To be on the safe side, keep an extra set just in case they need quick replacement.

If possible, choose ignition coils with a longer warranty. You can always return or exchange them if they malfunction. The coils serve their purpose, and you have peace of mind.

FAQs

Q: When should I replace my ignition coils?

A: When you start noticing more misfires, delayed starts, and poor fuel management, it may be time for ignition coil replacement.

Q: How do I ensure the maximum durability of my ignition coils?

A: Make sure your ignition coils are not exposed to extreme temperatures. Even your unused ignition coils need to be stored in a dry place free from excess moisture and heat.

Q: What causes misfiring?

A: When ignition coils don’t function optimally, fuel doesn't burn correctly, leading to lower revolutions per minute (RPM). You might notice intense vibrations after prolonged idling of the car.

Final Thoughts

If you want your car to give you better performance, engine health is extremely important. We love the ENA 8-Pack Ignition Coil Set for its effectiveness, durability, and its ability to improve fuel efficiency.

The ECCPP Ignition Coils are also a good choice because they adhere to quality standards and are affordable.