Best Motors: Increase the Efficiency of Your Power Tools

Tips

Before deciding that a bad motor is the cause of your power tool’s failure, consider checking the wiring and electrical outlet. Ensure that the power cords are well connected and that you are getting a steady power supply.

If you recently purchased a new motor, inspect it for corrosion, rust, or any sort of damage before installing it. It’s not uncommon to receive a used motor, especially if you are buying it online.

Any physical abuse or mishandling of your power tool can weaken the motor’s magnetic fields. Keep your power tools in a safe storage place and avoid dropping them.

FAQs

Q: What are the signs of a faulty motor?

A: One of the major signs of a bad motor is an excessive rattling or vibration sound from the internal components, especially when running the power tool at high speeds. Also, the speed of the power tool may be difficult to control and may render the controls almost useless.

Q: What is a universal electric motor?

A: A universal motor can run on either a single-phase AC supply or DC power. Universal motors deliver high torque and can run at speeds of up to 3,500 RPM. They come as stock motors for most power tools, such as portable drills, and even domestic vacuum cleaners.

Q: Do motors need lubrication?

A: Yes. Proper lubrication of the motor’s ball and roller bearings can prevent premature motor failure that’s often caused by rust. Environmental conditions can also corrode the motor. You should lubricate it with grease as opposed to wet oil since it’s less likely to leach out when the motor is running.

Final Thoughts

The Qianson DC Moto is our top pick. It’s highly efficient and can be used to run any power tool or electronic toy. Its power rating is also high enough to power domestic tools, such as a sewing machine.

If you are looking for a cheap and high-quality motor, consider the AUTOTOOLHOME Mini DC Motor.