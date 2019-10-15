Best Motors: Increase the Efficiency of Your Power Tools

Improve the power output of your electric tools with these motors

By Norah Tarichia
Power tools such as drills may stop working after a period of time. That may be due to a blown motor, which you can replace by yourself if you are a DIYer. If you have a rough idea about how your tool's internal components work and would like to install a new motor, consider one of the options in our buying guide below. 

    Qianson DC Motor 
    A 12- to 36-volt DC motor with ball bearings in the front that can deliver up to 9,000 RPM.
    Delivers a large torque. Highly efficient and stable. High-speed operation.  Runs quietly. Cooling fan included. It comes with two mounting holes for a perfect fit. It can be used to power almost all electrical tools.
    Lower RPM rating than most electrical motors. No power labeling on the motor. May be too large for some power tools.
    AUTOTOOLHOME Mini DC Motor
    A 6- to 12-volt metallic motor with 12,000 RPM that can be used to power small DIY toys and electric power tools.
    Cost-efficient. Suitable for high torque applications. Low-noise operation. Solid construction. Packed in a safe bubble bag. Lightweight design. Great for powering electrical testing equipment.
    Low power rating. Inadequate technical details on the product. May burn out when used in power wheels.
    Micro DC Motor 
    A 12-volt rated motor with a permanent magnet that can deliver high speeds of up to 12,000 RPM.
    It has a fully enclosed structure to keep the inner components well protected. It can be used for a variety of automotive and home applications. Tested for safety. Protected from overheating. Operational at a wide range of temperatures.
    Inadequate technical details. The brushing may wear out in less than a year. May deliver less than the advertised RPM.

Tips

  • Before deciding that a bad motor is the cause of your power tool’s failure, consider checking the wiring and electrical outlet. Ensure that the power cords are well connected and that you are getting a steady power supply. 
  • If you recently purchased a new motor, inspect it for corrosion, rust, or any sort of damage before installing it. It’s not uncommon to receive a used motor, especially if you are buying it online. 
  • Any physical abuse or mishandling of your power tool can weaken the motor’s magnetic fields. Keep your power tools in a safe storage place and avoid dropping them. 

FAQs

Q: What are the signs of a faulty motor?

A: One of the major signs of a bad motor is an excessive rattling or vibration sound from the internal components, especially when running the power tool at high speeds. Also, the speed of the power tool may be difficult to control and may render the controls almost useless. 

Q: What is a universal electric motor?

A: A universal motor can run on either a single-phase AC supply or DC power. Universal motors deliver high torque and can run at speeds of up to 3,500 RPM. They come as stock motors for most power tools, such as portable drills, and even domestic vacuum cleaners. 

Q: Do motors need lubrication?

A: Yes. Proper lubrication of the motor’s ball and roller bearings can prevent premature motor failure that’s often caused by rust. Environmental conditions can also corrode the motor. You should lubricate it with grease as opposed to wet oil since it’s less likely to leach out when the motor is running. 

Final Thoughts

The Qianson DC Moto is our top pick. It’s highly efficient and can be used to run any power tool or electronic toy. Its power rating is also high enough to power domestic tools, such as a sewing machine. 

If you are looking for a cheap and high-quality motor, consider the AUTOTOOLHOME Mini DC Motor

