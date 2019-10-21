Best Fuel Pressure Testers: Diagnose Fuel System Issues at Home

Diagnose symptoms caused by incorrect fuel pump pressure with these top fuel pressure testers

By Trey Williams
Replacing your vehicle’s fuel filter or fuel injectors is expensive, but unless you know it's definitely an issue with the fuel system, diagnosing the problem can be just as costly. A fuel pressure gauge kit can help you identify if it's your fuel line, fuel pump, or something else entirely. Save yourself some time and money with these top fuel pressure tester kits.

  • Best Overall
    BETOOLL Pro Fuel Injection Pressure Tester Kit
    Summary
    Includes a dual scale gauge with wider than average ranges (0-140psi / 0-10 bar) to ensure maximum usability. It has Bosch CIS and GM TBI testers as well as a large range of high-quality brass fittings to cover all known fuel injection systems.
    Pros
    The tester and accessories come in a molded plastic case for organized and easy storage.
    High-quality brass fittings, hoses, and adapters are covered by a two-year manufacturer’s warranty.
    Cons
    Accessories do not fit particularly well in the storage case and are prone to dropping out when opened.
    Information in booklet regarding correct pressure levels for different vehicles may not be entirely accurate.
  • Best Value
    Equus Fuel Injection Pressure Test Kit
    Summary
    Includes a 2-inch easy-to-read pressure gauge with a 0-100psi scale for accurately identifying fuel pump pressure levels. Also comes with fittings for Chrysler, Ford and GM test ports as well as a T-adapter for imported vehicles.
    Pros
    Easy to use and accurate enough for domestic use despite a lower price point than most alternatives. The basic range of fittings should be sufficient for most people, so you don’t end up paying for extra bits you don’t need.
    Cons
    The 16-inch long hose is comparatively short and not ideal for testing from the driving seat. The pressure gauge screen is not fuel-resistant and can be damaged in a spill.
  • Honorable Mention
    Actron Professional Fuel Pressure Tester
    Summary
    This is designed for testing fuel-injected systems and features a large 2.5-inch pressure gauge to ensure accurate readings and two scales (0-100psi and 0-700 kPa) for added convenience. Includes a pressure release valve to safely remove gasoline before disconnection.
    Pros
    The six-foot-long hose is much more substantial than alternative models and allows the pressure gauge to be easily read from inside the vehicle.
    Includes a wide range of adapters and fittings to cover most domestic and imported vehicles.
    Includes instruction manual.
    Cons
    It will not work on carburetor engines and includes no fittings to do so. It comes with a pouch for storage instead of a solid carrying case, which is not ideal for loose accessories.

Tips

  • Before testing your fuel pump pressure, make sure you’re parked on flat ground and at least 50 meters away from any open flames or other ignition sources.
  • Check your fuel pressure twice, with and without the engine running, to properly test the system. The fuel pressure should increase a little if you hit the throttle and, ideally, stay the same while idling, but it’s ok if it drops slightly. Any other results may indicate you have a problem somewhere in your fuel system. 
  • Make sure to check whether the fuel pressure tester kit you want includes the correct fittings and adapters by consulting the manual and the product specifications

FAQs

Q: How do I know if I have low fuel pressure?

A: You won’t know for sure until you test it, but symptoms of low fuel pump pressure include struggling to start the engine, backfiring and stalling, or hesitating when driving.

Q: What is the range for normal fuel pump pressure?

A: Pressure requirements vary, so we recommend checking the correct fuel pressure for your specific vehicle in the manual. But, as a reference, normal fuel pump pressure is generally between 45 and 58 psi (or 3.2 to 3.4 bar).

Q: What happens if fuel pump pressure is too high?

A: High fuel pressure forces more fuel through the fuel injectors than is needed. This can cause black exhaust smoke and an increase in emissions, which may result in damage to your catalytic converter.

Final Thoughts

The BETOOLL Pro Fuel Injection Pressure Tester Kit comes with a comprehensive range of adapters and fittings and is our best overall fuel pressure tester.

Our best value fuel pressure tester is the Equus Fuel Injection Pressure Test Kit.

