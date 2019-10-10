Best Engine Hoists: Lift Your Engine in Seconds

Engine work doesn’t have to be strenuous if you have one of these top engine hoists

By Alice Musyoka
If you want your car to serve you well, regular engine maintenance is mandatory. However, getting the engine out of the car can be back-breaking work. If you invest in a good engine hoist, you’ll save more than money. You’ll also save yourself the hassle involved in hauling the engine in and out of your vehicle. This review examines three of the best engine hoists available. 

    Summary
    This remote-operated engine hoist can lift up to 2,200 pounds at the click of a button.
    Pros
    The remote control is attached to a 6-foot long cord for safe operation. The hoist has a double-line pulley, and each line can lift 1,100 pounds. The pulley is made of galvanized steel, making the hoist very durable. The 1,450-watt electric motor allows you to lift an engine at 33fpm on single-line capacity. 
    Cons
    You cannot run this hoist without power. You’ll also need a strong base to minimize the possibility of collapsing.
    Summary
    This powerful hoist makes lifting 4,000 pounds—in different settings—look easy. 
    Pros
    It features a cold-rolled steel cover that keeps the chain link and gears safe. The high-quality steel used to make the chain, hook, and latch bears the stamp of safety and durability. The black oxide finish keeps the chain grime free. The hoist is made of heavy-duty steel and is very sturdy.
    Cons
    The steel quality could be improved. The chain is not built for daily use, especially in a busy setting.
    Summary
    With this hydraulic lift, you won’t worry about lifting any load, as it has the capacity to lift up to two tons.
    Pros
    The load leveler lifts loads in a stable and uniform manner with minimal effort. The entire unit is painted with top-shelf, lead-free paint to keep it free from rust, even in humid conditions. Once folded, it takes up minimal space. It is perfect for a mobile workspace, thanks to its six casters.
    Cons
    The handle is not slip proof and may take some getting used to. The reinforced boom is not extendable.

Tips

  • Load capacity is one of the most important features of engine hoists. Always select the one with more load capacity. This is to minimize the probability of injury or damage to your car. 
  • As the hoist is doing its work, be extra vigilant about the electric components and fuel line of the engine. They may get damaged in the process and cause problems with your vehicle. 
  • If you want a hoist that will be easy to move around, get one that has wheels or casters. Don’t get an electric hoist or a chain hoist as these have to stay in place when in use.

FAQs

Q: How often should I oil my engine hoist?

A: Given the nature of the work that it does, it is important to oil all the moving parts of your hoist biweekly or monthly.   

Q: Which is the best engine hoist for an automobile repair shop?

A: As much as an electric engine hoist is efficient, it is limited by its usage of power. To this end, a manual engine hoist with a big load capacity is better. 

Q: What’s the best engine hoist size?

A: Get an engine hoist that can lift heavier loads than your engine block. For instance, if your engine weighs half a ton, get a hoist that weighs three-quarters of a ton.

Final Thoughts

Whether you want an engine hoist you can use at home or for an automobile repair shop, get the best. For its speed and ease of use, we recommend the Five Oceans Overhead Electric Hoist

If you want an affordable, reliable option, the Torin Big Red Manual Hoist is ideal. 

