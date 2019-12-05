Best Train Horn Kits: Make Your Presence Known on the Road
Bring the noise and stand out in the crowd with our train horn kit top picks
- Best OverallOutlaw Black Train Horn KitSummarySummary
A low-profile but heavy-duty horn in stealth black. Comprised of three trumpets with stainless steel diaphragms for maximum durability, all mounted on one bracket for easy fitting. Large throat design for deep and powerful sound.ProsPros
The pre-installed solenoid valve and L-bracket make for a particularly simple installation. The manufacturer offers a full rebuild kit and replacement parts to extend the life of your horn.ConsCons
Sound is loud and impressive but not much like the horn of a train. The mounting footprint is larger than that of other brands, so finding suitable space might be tricky.
- Best ValueVixen Horns Black Train HornSummarySummary
A powerful air horn in black with four inline trumpets constructed entirely out of lightweight metal for maximum weather protection. Kit includes a six-foot nylon air hose, mounting hardware, and 12V solenoid for convenient installation.ProsPros
Horn is available in two different colors—black and chrome. Small and lightweight, but offers impressive volume for its relative size and price.ConsCons
Air compressor and tank are not included in this kit. Sound is of a somewhat higher pitch than what you would expect with a train horn.
- Honorable MentionRuyiot 4 Horn Train Horn KitSummarySummary
A four-trumpet horn is capable of volumes of up to 150DB and constructed from high-quality zinc and chrome plating for durability and weather resistance. Kit includes all necessary mounting hardware and a compressor with a 1.59-gallon tank for easy installation and maximum convenience.ProsPros
Compact design is flexible and portable, allowing for an easier fit under or behind seats in any 12V vehicle. One of the loudest on the market; the four trumpets help horn deliver a complex, pleasing sound.ConsCons
It can only be installed horizontally and will not work successfully if placed vertically or on an incline. The five feet of wiring in the mounting kit is probably not sufficient for most installations, and additional purchases may be required.