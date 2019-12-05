Best Train Horn Kits: Make Your Presence Known on the Road

Tips

A train horn kit should come with basic installation instructions, and you can find helpful how-to videos all over the internet, but we recommend completing the work yourself only if you have reasonable experience with vehicle maintenance. You need to know the safest spot for mounting the horn and some specialized tools might be required. Ask your local repair or bodywork shop if you’re not qualified yourself

The air compressor dictates how loud a train horn is. The higher the psi, the more air the tank can hold in pounds per square inch. The higher the air pressure, the higher the volume delivered when the air is released.

To get the best performance and longest life out of a train horn, make sure the air compressor is kept somewhere dry and clean. One of the most common causes of horn failure is debris and water damage as the compressor is exposed to the elements.

FAQs

Q: How does the number of horns affect the sound of a train horn?

A: It may surprise you, but having more horns does not mean you will achieve a louder sound. What it does affect, however, is the quality of the sound. One horn can only produce one monotonous sound. Having multiple horns sounding together lets you produce a more pleasing, multi-tonal sound.

Q: Is the size of my air tank important?

A: The short answer is yes. A bigger tank means you have access to more air, which means that you get longer blasts out of your air horn. Alternatively, the extra capacity can be routed to any other add ons you have that need compressed air.

Q: Are train horn kits illegal?

A: This depends on where you live and what you drive. For example, the states of Virginia and Georgia allow them to be used as part of an alarm or anti-theft system with some restrictions, while most states only allow emergency vehicles to use such horns.

Final Thoughts

The low-profile, quad-trumpet Outlaw Black Train Horn Kit is our best overall pick, while the surprisingly loud Vixen Horns Black Train Horn is our best value alternative.