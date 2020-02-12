Best Aftermarket EFI Systems: Optimum Power and Efficient Fuel Delivery

Battery charger needs to be plugged in for a long time. The computer tends to drain the battery faster.

It includes single fuel line self-tuning and built-in sensors. There is no need for bulky ECU. It has only eight wirings. A laptop is not needed for programming.

It includes dual pattern bolt on carburetor replacement. It features an easy-to-use self-tuning system. It also includes easy-to-replace oxygen sensors.

With a weight of only 9.02 pounds, this Holley 550510 Electronic Fuel Injection can support up to 650 HP. It also includes a self-tuning ECU.

It includes 20 feet of EFI hose and an in-line fuel pump for easy installation. It also includes pre fuel filters along with the necessary hardware.

With a fuel pressure of 58.5 PSI, this Holley 550-510K Sniper EFI kit comes with everything you need for installation of the system.

Tips

If you are planning to use a power adder (such as a supercharger) with your EFI system, you should consider a system that is compatible with your power adder.

If your engine is a new build, consider consulting with an engine-building professional before installing an EFI system.

EFI systems require higher fuel pressure for efficient operation. Therefore, you should consider upgrading the fuel line to meet the EFI system requirements.

Usually, EFI systems do not include a fuel reservoir as compared to a carburetor that has bowls for fuel storage. Therefore, you should also consider installing a fuel tank designed for EFI systems.

The location of the fuel pump is very important because it cannot stand higher temperatures for a longer time. Make sure to mount it in a location where it can easily cool down.

FAQs

Q: How does an aftermarket EFI system work?

A: An aftermarket EFI system uses high-pressure fuel delivery to an injector. It also uses computer controls, and overall it increases the power and fuel efficiency of a vehicle. The whole system is controlled electronically.

Q: What do I need to install an aftermarket EFI system?

A: You will need throttle bodies, a suitable manifold, a fuel pump with high pressure, injectors, and a filter. Apart from this, you will also need a regulator, a fuel rail kit, ECU, and a return line to the fuel cell.

Q: Do I need to use air cleaners on an EFI system?

A: Yes, we recommend you use cleaners. Any standard aftermarket cleaner can be used.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best overall aftermarket EFI system is the Holley 550510K Sniper EFI Master Kit Shiny because it provides a great deal of functionality. It contains a complete fuel system and can be used on almost any kind of carbureted vehicle. However, if you want to consider a budget-friendly option, you should consider the Holley 550510 Electronic Fuel Injection.