Best Fire Extinguishers: Top Picks for Vehicle Safety

Vehicle fires are all too frequent and can cause incredible damage—even death in some cases. Causes can vary, and can include production defects, arson, accidents, and mechanical problems. You want to keep yourself, your passengers, and even your vehicle safe from the dangers you could encounter while driving. We've compiled a list of the best fire extinguishers for cars to keep you safe.

This attractive and popular car fire extinguisher kit is a great option for anyone looking to add some style to their safety device.

This affordable aerosol sprays can fit anywhere and last for more than 32 seconds of continuous use. It is completely non-toxic and is ABC fire rated.

This extinguisher is the largest option. It doesn't come with a car mount and can be difficult to clean up.

The Kidde Pro extinguisher is class ABC rated, covers up to 15 feet and can dispense the dry chemical in under 15 seconds.

The size and power of this device make it the best choice for car and truck fire extinguisher use.

The most important benefit of having a car fire extinguisher is your safety and the safety of your passengers. Even if you hope never to use it, having the extra protection for when something bad happens is smart and reassuring. Protect your vehicle. Aside from saving the people that are in your car, having a fire extinguisher can also keep the vehicle itself safe. Car fires act quickly and can absolutely devastate your vehicle before emergency services arrive.

Save money. If your car were to catch fire and you couldn't extinguish it, the entire vehicle could be destroyed. If you can save your car before there is severe damage, you're saving yourself the cost of repairs or replacement. Types of Fire Extinguisher Class A The lowest class of fire extinguishers is class A. These are made to put out ordinary combustibles, such as paper, wood, and plastics. The key component of these extinguishers is mono-ammonium phosphate. It's essential to pay attention to the rating an extinguisher has because they can be made for one specific type of fire or have the ability to put multiple different kinds. Class B The second classification for fire extinguishers deals with flammable liquids. This covers things like gasoline, oil, and paint—which are common in garage and vehicle fires. While car fires aren't usually started with the fuel, these liquids are present throughout the vehicle and can quickly escalate a fire. These extinguishers can use either mono-ammonium phosphate or sodium bicarbonate. Class C The highest classification for regular fire extinguishers deals with electrical fires. These safety products contain non-conductive agents that not only put out the fire but also prevent any electrical current from reaching you. Electrical fires are one of the most common types when dealing with cars, so this coverage is crucial for an automotive extinguisher. Top Brands Amerex The fire safety industry has had tremendous advances over the past few decades, and one of the companies to attribute these innovations to is Amerex. The company was started in 1971 and has grown to be the world's largest producer of portable fire extinguishers. Today, its most popular products are compact fire extinguishers like the Amerex B500. Buckeye Buckeye Fire Equipment is an international leader in developing fire protection products. The company offers a very popular chrome fire extinguisher for cars with its Stainless Steel Hand Held Fire Extinguisher. Buckeye has more than four decades of experience and even earned the coveted ISO 9001-2008 Quality Certification. It started as a privately owned company in Charlotte, N.C. First Alert First Alert was started in 1958 with the goal of creating commercial smoke alarms. Since then, the company has branched out by expanding its line of safety products. After its residential products gained traction, the product line "First Alert" was officially started in 1970. It offers portable and residential fire extinguishers like the Tundra Aerosol Spray and the First Alert Garage Fire Extinguisher. Kidde Two of the best-rated fire extinguishers are the Kidde FA110 and the Kidde 21005779. From its humble beginnings in Belleville, N.J., Kidde has become a pioneer in fire safety. Walter Kidde founded the company in 1917. He originally produced the first integrated smoke detection and carbon dioxide extinguishing system for ships. He later expanded his company's product lines to include home use and automotive options. Fire Extinguisher Pricing Under $35: The smallest and least expensive form of fire extinguisher is aerosol cans. These typically come in packs of two or more and cost much less than full extinguishers.

$35 to $75: The average auto fire extinguisher cost between $35 and $75. Different features inside this price range include sizes up to 5 pounds and class ratings of A, B, C, or a combination of the three.

Over $75: A premium-priced fire extinguisher can come with several different features to set them apart from your average safety device. This can include automotive mounting brackets, color and finish options, and the ability to be refilled. Key Features Fire Rating There are numerous types of fire ratings and extinguishers with a combination of different classifications. The best choice for your car is an extinguisher that has an A, B, and C rating. These cover all the basics, and they protect you from the most common types of fires that can start in a vehicle. Size While large SUVs and small coupes may require different sized fire extinguishers, the average vehicle doesn't need an overly large safety device. You need a small fire extinguisher for cars so that it can be kept in an easy to reach area. Extinguishers between 2 and 5 pounds are the preferred size for vehicle safety. Rechargeable Your average fire extinguisher is only made for one use, and they also expire over time. That means anytime you use your extinguisher (or anytime your unused one expires), you need to purchase a new one. A great option is buying a rechargeable (or refillable) fire extinguisher. While they tend to be more expensive upfront, they'll save you money in the long run. Other Considerations Construction: There are plenty of different materials that can be used to make the canister of a fire extinguisher. Various metals can affect the price, strength, and weight of your device. The valve assembly should also be considered. Dry chemical agents are discharged at very high pressure, so having a hose and valve that can handle it is important.

Mounting Options: It's crucial that you can access your fire extinguisher in an emergency. Some devices are small enough to be kept in easy to reach places like a glove compartment or center console. For larger extinguishers, a mounting bracket made for your device can be incredibly helpful and give you plenty of options when it comes to placement.

Discharge Time: The discharge time of a fire extinguisher deals with how far an extinguishing agent can be projected. This is important for your personal safety; you never want to be too close to a fire while using an extinguisher.

Warranty: Between defects in construction and the shelf life of some extinguishing agents, it's always helpful to have a more extended warranty for your fire extinguishers. Some class-leading warranties can last up to five years, with some only lasting three months. Best Fire Extinguisher Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Fire Extinguisher Overall: Kidde 21005779 Pro 210 Fire Extinguisher

Amazon

The best fire extinguisher for cars comes from Kidde. This fire safety device has the best balance of features you can find in a package small enough for automotive use. The Pro 210 comes with a wall mount as it is meant for home use, but its versatility and plethora of features makes it an ideal fire extinguisher for trucks, cars, or even to keep in your garage. This multipurpose extinguisher has a class A, B, and C UL-rating. It has the ability to handle any type of fire that could start in your vehicle. The safety device itself is a durable and robust cylinder that is not only lightweight but also corrosion-resistant. The dry chemical agent operates at 100 PSI, with the fastest discharge rate—it disperses in just 15 seconds. The powerful release covers between 10 and 15 feet, the longest distance of any extinguisher on this list. Despite being the best small fire extinguisher for car use, this product does come with a few negatives. Perhaps the biggest downside is that the Kidde Pro does not come with an automotive fire extinguisher mount. This can make it challenging to keep the device in an easy-to-access area. The dry chemical that the Pro 210 uses also leaves a white residue after use, which can be difficult to clean up. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Fire Extinguisher Value: First Alert Tundra Fire Extinguishing Aerosol Spray

Amazon

This mini fire extinguisher for cars shouldn't be discounted because of its size. This two pack of aerosol fire depressant is incredibly versatile thanks to its packaging. While traditional fire extinguishers can require expert installation to get them in the best position, these little cans can be kept anywhere with no mount required— they’re even small enough to fit in your glove box. First Alert's aerosol spray is the least expensive car fire extinguisher for sale. Despite its price, it even outdoes some of the most premium options. The Tundra extinguisher lasts for more than 32 seconds of spraying, nearly four times longer than your average fire depressant. It’s also rated to take on paper, fabric, wood, grease, and electrical fires. Another notable feature is that the dry chemical is entirely biodegradable and non-toxic, which helps make it very easy to clean up. Depending on your preferences, this might not be the best type of fire extinguisher for your car. The small size may not be ideal for larger SUV and truck models. The Tundra spray also only has a three-year warranty and is not rechargeable. This can end up making them more expensive in the long run, despite the low purchase price. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Fire Extinguisher Honorable Mention: H3R Performance HG100C

Amazon