The Basics of How To Camp in Your Truck

Venturing into the sticks is hugely popular these days, and there are a lot of opinions floating around about how it should be done. Many of those who enjoy spending time outdoors have become insulated from the experience by creature comforts, but setting up camp doesn’t have to be complicated or plush. Yes, you can spend lots of dollars, pounds, and bits of bitcoins to outfit the perfect rig, but the cheaper and easier route is to use your trusty pickup to get out into the country for some quiet time by yourself — or even with friends and family.

During part of my 20s, I worked at a summer camp in Colorado. I didn’t have a permanent home outside the camp, and I didn’t know anyone in the area, so any rare days off presented a choice. I could stay on the property, where I’d been surrounded by kids for the past six weeks, or I could take off on a solo adventure in my truck. Naturally, I grabbed my sleeping bag, hit the gas station for soda and snacks, and headed out into the Colorado wilderness. In my solitude, I learned about myself and embraced my adventurous side.

The best-selling vehicle type in the United States is a great camping rig. A truck can help you get farther into the woods, up the mountains, or along the trail due to its rugged build, tall clearance height, and its versatility. It’s a go-anywhere vehicle — pretty much — that you can sleep in, too. We mention size because those massive 2500, HDs, and Super Duty models can run into environments that are too small for them. A mid-size or half-ton truck are better options for reuniting with nature.

There are a number of ways to go camping with your pickup. Whether you prefer to sleep in a tent, in the cab of your truck, in the truck bed, with a trailer, or glamping with a slide-in camper, the editors of Guides & Gear are here to walk you through some of the basics to get you started.

Safety is important while camping, and there are multiple aspects to consider. Use this as a basic checklist to make sure you’re prepared for emergencies.

The camping expo scene would have you believe that you need to include all kinds of extra cooking, organizational, and armored accessories for your truck. In reality, a night spent in the woods can be a much leaner trip. Here are our expert recommendations.

If it’s a dispersed campsite, do your best to leave the space as before you found it. Tread Lightly has amazing resources for respectful and sustainable camping.

Before you head out, think about packing the items you will need immediate access to or will need access to first when traveling and setting up.

Types of Camping Options for Your Truck

There is more than one way to go camping with your pickup. Depending on how comfortable you want to be, there are a few options.

Ground Tent/Truck-Bed Tent

Utilizing a ground tent is a straightforward option for sleeping accommodations while camping with your truck. A wide variety of shapes, sizes, and weights exists, so you can pick exactly what you need. Other than sleeping in your vehicle’s cabin, a tent is one of the cheapest ways to camp.

For a slightly different and more expensive type of tent experience, you can also buy a truck-bed tent. An in-bed tent straps to the bedsides and uses tent poles to reinforce the rest of the tent body. These are very similar to ground tents, but they are specifically constructed for the truck bed. Many are universal to truck beds and not always created for a specific model. That is something to take into account when looking for a tent for your truck bed.

Rooftop Tents

Rooftop tents don’t sound like they would work with a pickup truck, but they still do. All that is needed is a rack system, and they’re available from a number of companies. The rack attaches to the bedsides and extends across the bed. The rooftop tents then attach to those cross bars, so you can still use your truck bed for gear. The racks are available at varying heights. You can choose one that keeps the tent below the roofline of the truck, while still keeping the bed functional or one that raises the floor of the tent and provides more space in the truck bed.

Some truck-bed shells have a weight rating that can allow you to attach the rooftop tent to the bed shell, but those options are going to be more expensive. They do look great when outfitted properly.

Truck-Bed Camping With a Shell

Camping in your truck bed can be improved with the addition of a bed shell and a sleeping platform. The shells are usually made out of fiberglass and fit over the entire bed. Sleeping platforms create cargo and storage space underneath and can fit up to a queen-size space for sleeping.

One downside is height. Although the camper shell provides shelter from the elements, it also cuts down on headspace. This is a personal preference; some like the coziness of the bed shells while others feel cramped by them. Camper shells can be reasonably priced when compared to the other truck-bed camping options like slide-in campers.

Slide-In Campers

Now we are getting expensive. Slide-in campers, which essentially fit into a truck bed like a Tetris piece, come in a variety of sizes and living standards. Some offer basic amenities, and others are essentially studio apartments in the back of your truck. They also offer the option of popouts for more space.

One benefit to many slide-ins is that once you’ve reached your preferred campsite, the camper’s legs can be extended and the truck can be pulled out from under the camper. Now the camper is a tiny cabin and you are able to drive the truck without taking your home with you.

Adventure Trailers

Trucks are known for their hauling prowess, and manufacturers continue to raise the abilities of their pickups when it comes to towing and gross-vehicle-weight ratings. Half-ton (F-150s, Silverados, Sierras, Titans, and Tundras) pickups are very capable when it comes to towing an adventure trailer, while heavy-duty and super-duty models are needed for larger trailers like fifth wheels. Trailer options range from a couple-thousand-dollar sleeping quarters to full mobile homes for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Then again, using trailers goes a bit beyond regular truck camping.

Pro Tips for Truck Camping

Over the years, we’ve done our share of truck camping, including a night spent locked out of an apartment waiting for roommates to return (in my early 20s). To prevent negative experiences, here are some tips to help you have a better experience in your truck.

If you have decided to sleep in the bed of your truck, place your head toward the tailgate. Unless your suspension is shot, the rear of almost all trucks is a bit higher than the front, and your head pointed toward the engine will cause all the blood to go to your head. That is not an enjoyable night's sleep. The same advice goes for SUVs.

When thinking about how much room you have in the back for sleeping space, measure between the tightest space across, probably between the wheel wells. You might not have as much room back there as you think. Building a sleeping platform out of wood can raise the sleeping area above the wheel wells and give you more space and room for cargo storage below the platform.

Taking extra clothes is always a good idea. If the weather changes and it gets colder, you can add layers of extra clothes to help keep you warm. If it rains, a dry set of clothes is always welcome.

Always have extra water and extra fuel. A general rule of thumb is a gallon of water per person per day. While camping/traveling, we rarely pass a gas station without stopping when we are near a half tank.

The cab of your truck feels like it should be the best place for a good night’s sleep, but that isn’t always the case. My 1997 Sierra had a bench seat that was the best possible situation for sleeping in the cab, but my height — I’m six-foot-four — made that an uncomfortable position most of the night. Bucket seats make this even more complicated. The 2021 Ford F-150s do, however, have Max Recline seats. I’m skeptical about how comfortable a night in those would be, but a night in the cab of the truck can be better than sleeping out with bears, thunderstorms, hail, mosquitoes, or snow.

FAQs About Truck Camping

You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers.

Q: Do I have to have four-wheel drive?

A: To go camping in your truck, you do not need four-wheel drive. It is helpful when you’re off-roading, but it’s not a requirement. You also don’t necessarily need a truck. You could use a car or a motorcycle.

Q: Where can I camp with my truck?

A: This answer varies by state and region. Some states have just a small amount of public land. The state of Kansas has only about 2 percent of public land, for example. Other states like Nevada are more than 85 percent public land. If you are on public land, you can camp there, but there are limitations for how long you can stay. The term is dispersed camping. Once you are west of Denver, camping on public land becomes more or less acceptable.

Q: How long can you stay on public land?

A: The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has a policy for how long you can stay in a single location on public land. The general policy is that you can camp in any single spot for 14 days on BLM land. Once you move from that spot, you can not return there for 28 days. As long as there are enough campsites that you like, you could conceivably keep moving every 14 days and live on BLM land indefinitely.

Let’s Talk: Comment Below and Reach Out to the Guides & Gear Editors

We’re here to be expert guides in everything How To related. Use us, compliment us, yell at us. Comment below, and let’s talk. You can also shout at us on Twitter or Instagram or reach us all here: guidesandgear@thedrive.com.