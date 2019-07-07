Best Motorcycle GPS: Travel Scenic, Winding Roads With These Top Picks

It's hard to use a smartphone when you're riding your bike, and that's why many people opt for navigation systems geared specifically towards motorcyclists. Our buyer's guide will direct you in selecting the best motorcycle GPS device on the market so you can reach your destination safely.

Your bike lacks built-in navigation. While some touring bikes come equipped with a motorcycle navigation system, many motorbikes do not. Fortunately, it's not hard to find the best motorcycle GPS as an aftermarket accessory.

You want to track your road trip. The best motorcycle navigation system can output information such as distance traveled, average speed, elevation, and other statistics. You can use this data to check your progress and improve your ride.

Adventure is your middle name. Motorcycle GPS units can help you plan routes and recommend scenic and winding roads as well as points of interest. The best GPS for adventure riding can make your journey much more engaging with its map data and route options.

They're easy to use. As technology continues to advance, many electronic devices become increasingly more user-friendly. Motorcycle GPS systems are not too hard to set up and operate.

You get lost easily. It's not uncommon for motorcyclists to get caught up on the ride and travel on unfamiliar roads. A motorcycle GPS will help you find your way home if you need to get back on track.

You can find a stolen bike. The best motorcycle GPS will record your bike's movements if it's stolen. This is particularly important if you have an expensive motorcycle that's prone to theft.

They're versatile. The best motorcycle GPS units can be used on all types of motorcycles, from cruisers to street bikes. You can mount it on your handlebars, gas tank, or windscreen, or even take it with you on a hike. Types of Motorcycle GPS Traditional vs. Portable A traditional motorcycle GPS device includes all the options you need for many years of riding adventures. The best ones are durable and function in all types of weather. They are Bluetooth compatible and have a variety of features that make the riding experience more enjoyable. Portable units contain many of the same features but can be used off the bike as well (on hikes, for example). They tend to be smaller and have smaller screens. Top Brands Garmin Several engineers founded Garmin in 1989. The company, which is headquartered in Olathe, Kan., produces automotive, aviation, marine, fitness, outdoor recreation, and wireless products and is the global leader in GPS navigation technology. One top product is the Garmin Zumo 595LM. TomTom Dutch company TomTom was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries. It concentrates on connected vehicles, smart mobility and, in the near future, autonomous driving. One popular product is the TomTom Rider 550 Motorcycle GPS Navigation Device. Motorcycle GPS Pricing Under $300: Some GPS devices fall in this price range. These less expensive models won't have as many functions as better brands and may be difficult to program.

Some GPS devices fall in this price range. These less expensive models won't have as many functions as better brands and may be difficult to program. Above $300: Good-quality motorcycle GPS navigation systems are not cheap. Expect to spend several hundred dollars for a reliable, durable unit. More expensive brands will have advanced features and be more dependable. Key Features Glove-Friendly Touch Screen The touchscreen display should respond easily to your touch even when you're wearing gloves. This is an essential feature because you don't want to stop the bike and remove your gloves every time you need to interact with the GPS. Worse, you don't want to remove your gloves while riding and create a distraction. Durability All motorcycle riders know that the weather doesn't always cooperate. Subsequently, a waterproof GPS for motorcycles is your best bet. It should hold up to the elements, even if it rains or snows. The navigation system should also be made of materials that will last a long time and are made of high-quality materials. Preloaded Maps The best motorcycle GPS systems will have preloaded maps of the United States, allowing you to use the device immediately upon installation. Many will also enable you to download maps for other countries in North America, including Canada and Mexico. Some have a slot for an SD card so you can add even more maps. Preloaded maps are key because they can provide navigation in places that don't have a good signal. Lifetime map updates are a bonus.

gettyimages A motorcycle GPS device will help you find interesting and scenic roads.

Other Considerations Interface: The best motorcycle GPS systems are user-friendly. They should be very simple to use and feature intuitive actions. If you struggle to operate the device, you're less likely to use it. Menu items should be clearly labeled, and it shouldn't be difficult to map out your destination.

Voice Navigation: It's not always easy to look at your navigation system when you're riding. A motorcycle GPS with Bluetooth will enable you to hear the unit's instructions through your helmet. Otherwise, you'll have to try to decipher the instructions in traffic or at high speeds, which can be challenging. Bluetooth connectivity is much more convenient.

Battery Life: If you're purchasing a GPS for motorcycle use, odds are you're planning at least one fairly long trip. But if the battery dies before you reach your destination, the device hasn't fulfilled its purpose. Choose one that lasts for a decent period of time or comes with a backup. Fortunately, many devices can be wired directly to your bike's battery, so battery life is less of a concern.

Mount: The best motorcycle GPS should be easy to install and come with all the necessary mounting hardware. Many have a universal mount that fits on most bikes. Some are designed to be mounted on the handlebars. They are very secure and are set in place with mounting screws. Other devices are mounted on the gas tank. You must look down to see the screen, and they require a tether strap so they don't fall off.

Size: Bigger isn't always better. A bulky GPS unit may get in the way, and it's easier to accidentally bump into it. Even a slight rattle can inadvertently damage the device. A small motorcycle GPS system may be difficult to read when you're riding. Choose one that is just the right dimensions for your bike. Best Motorcycle GPS Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Motorcycle GPS Overall: Garmin Zumo 595LM

This device has a 5-inch, dual-orientation touchscreen display and a rugged design for harsh weather. It can be used with gloves and includes a feature to navigate winding and hilly roads. The device displays alert for sharp curves, speed cameras, state helmet laws, etc. Hands free-calling is available via Bluetooth with a compatible helmet or headset. Also, you can control music from an MP3 player or your smartphone. It's accurate and solidly built. The display is nice and large, and it's simple to pair with a Bluetooth-compatible device. The screen is easy to read at highway speeds, and it's water-resistant, so it holds up well in heavy downpours. The display and verbal instructions are easy to follow, and the unit operates in either car or motorcycle mode. You can make a custom route, factor in automatic fuel stops based on how far you can get on a tank, and monitor your tire pressure. One problem is the display may be difficult to read in bright sunshine. Also, the Bluetooth audio may be scratchy and not very loud, and it doesn't have very long battery life. There have also been some complaints that the maps are difficult to update. In addition, the apps are not free and can eat up your smartphone data. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Motorcycle GPS Value: Garmin Zumo 396 LMT-S, Motorcycle GPS

This glove-friendly device has a sunlight-readable 4.3-inch display. It's resistant to fuel vapors, UV rays, and harsh weather. It allows hands-free calling, smart notifications, and GPX file sharing for group rides. You can control music from your cell phone, access free live services for traffic and weather, and use its adventure riding feature to find curvy or hilly roads. It's easy to install, user-friendly, and it comes with everything you need, including two different mounts. It's simple to change settings and navigate the display while wearing gloves. It has good visibility, the touchscreen works well for a waterproof model, and it's slim and light yet feels sturdy. It also recalculates routes quickly and has plenty of internal storage. There have been some complaints about the software, Basecamp, which can be confusing at times. Also, the display may be difficult to read in direct sunlight. In addition, it's not as intuitive as some smartphone GPS apps, and connectivity with other devices is inconsistent. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Motorcycle GPS Honorable Mention: TomTom Rider 550 Motorcycle GPS Navigation Device

