Check Out These Rad Cyber Monday Garmin Off-Road GPS Deals
Don’t get lost in the great outdoors.
While getting lost in the woods sounds great to me, a father of three children under the age of five, it's not exactly the best situation for most folks who can't figure out how to get back to where they started. When you get into those situations and no longer wish to escape your rowdy children, an off-road GPS is how to find your way home. And during today's Garmin Cyber Monday sale, you can pick up one with a deep discount.
I also threw in an inReach Mini 2 GPS satellite communicator, which I swear by. Take a look.
- Garmin Tread (Base Edition) (17% off)
- Garmin Tread XL Overland (7% off)
- Garmin Overlander (14% off)
- Garmin Tread & BC 40 Wireless Camera with Tube Mount, Attaches to Roll Cage or Flat Panel (13% off)
- Garmin zūmo XT (20% off)
- Garmin GPSMAP 64sx (21% off)
- Garmin inReach Mini 2 (13% off)
- Garmin inReach Mini 2 with Wearable4U Power Pack Bundle (12% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
