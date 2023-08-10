Cabela’s Dropped Garmin’s Excellent InReach Mini A Whopping $100

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

So one of the most important tools you can have as a backcountry motorcycle rider, UTV driver, or off-roader, besides a sense of mechanical sympathy, is satellite communications like Zoleo or Garmin's inReach Mini. These killer pieces of tech keep you connected, in the barest form possible, allowing you to explore the woods, desert, and more all while having emergency services when your 5G is purposely gone. But damn, these things are usually expensive. Not today.

Cabela's currently dropped the price of Garmin's inReach Mini by a whopping $100, which is one of the best deals we've seen on the product in a long time. This sat comms is perfect and, as you may have seen in our test of the Garmin, it will survive whatever you throw at it. Trust me.

But act fast, this deal isn't going to last forever. Pick up an inReach Mini today!