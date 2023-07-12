The War Zone
The Drive

Pelican Case Sales Are Soaring For Prime Day

Protect your gear, thoroughly, for less.

byPeter Nelson|
The GarageNews
pelican cases on sale for Amazon Prime Day
Amazon
Share
Peter Nelson
Peter NelsonView peter nelson's Articles

16vpete

16vpete

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Fewer brands are at the peak of their game like Pelican. This company's based in Torrance, California, and has been in the business of protective cases of all shapes and sizes for a few decades now. Whether you're transporting laptops, camera and video gear, precious metals, rifles, outdoor gear, lighting equipment, music production equipment—whatever—Pelican makes a sturdy case that'll ensure it's protected.

Normally, Pelican products can be a bit spendy, but not today—many different models are on deep sale for Prime Day. Check 'em out!

More From The Drive

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
AccessoriesDealsTools