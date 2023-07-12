Pelican Case Sales Are Soaring For Prime Day
Protect your gear, thoroughly, for less.
Fewer brands are at the peak of their game like Pelican. This company's based in Torrance, California, and has been in the business of protective cases of all shapes and sizes for a few decades now. Whether you're transporting laptops, camera and video gear, precious metals, rifles, outdoor gear, lighting equipment, music production equipment—whatever—Pelican makes a sturdy case that'll ensure it's protected.
Normally, Pelican products can be a bit spendy, but not today—many different models are on deep sale for Prime Day. Check 'em out!
- Vault by Pelican - V700 Multi-Purpose Hard Case with Foam (Save $35)
- Pelican Vault V730 Multi-Purpose Hard Case with Foam (Save $40)
- Vault by Pelican - v525 Case with Padded Dividers for Camera, Drone, Equipment, Electronics, and Gear (Save $40)
- Pelican 1650 Camera Case With Foam, Black (Save $70)
- Vault by Pelican - v525 Case with Padded Dividers for Camera, Drone, Equipment, Electronics, and Gear (Black) (Save $40)
- Pelican 1600 Case With Foam (Black) (Save $90)
- Pelican Marine - IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch / Case (Regular Size) (Save $5)
- Pelican 1450 Case With Foam (Black) (Save $8)
- Pelican Air 1535 Case with Foam - Black (Save $13)
- Pelican 1500 Case With Foam (Black) (Save $8)
- Pelican V700 Vault Takedown Rifle and Shotgun Case with Foam, Tan (Save $20)
- Pelican 1510 Hybrid Case - With TrekPak Dividers and Foam (Black) (Save $23)
