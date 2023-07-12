Get Set Up With New Apple Products With These Prime Day Deals
If you’ve been sideying a new Apple product, this is your chance to upgrade.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Those of us on the Apple ecosystem know that there is always something shiny and new to buy, and it's somehow always a bit better than before. The newest generation of Apple products is some of the best ever, too. A new generation of processors, batteries, and software means that MacBooks, iPhones, iPads last longer than ever while running better than most other computers on the market.
Whether it's time to upgrade that old MacBook, iPhone, Apple Watch, or it's just time to replace an old charging cord, this is your chance to buy into the newest generation of Apple products with colossal savings with these Prime Day deals.
- Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13" Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage (Save $250)
- Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage (Save $200)
- Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB (Save $70)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included (Save $40)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminum Case & Midnight Sport Band (Save $50)
- Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 45mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band (Save $120)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling (Save $50)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included (Save $40)
- Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): with M1 chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB (Save $100)
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): Pixel-Perfect Precision and Industry-Leading Low Latency (Save $40)
- Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB (Save $80)
- Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB (Save $70)
More Prime Day Deals From The Drive
- Here are the best of the best Prime Day deals
- KC Hilites is having a dope Prime Day sale
- Grab an excellent Pelican case to store everything safely for a discount
- Anker's portable generators have some seriously killer discounts right now
- Take pretty pictures with new camera thanks to Prime's awesome deals
- Peep these great Timex watch deals
- You know you need some new garage equipment, so why not save big on it?
- Hurry up and snag a Jackery generator before the deals leave
- Even helmets are on sale this Prime Day
- Stop dragging your feet and grab a great DJI drone now
- These NOCO deals are no joke
- Ryobi's power tools are still on sale this Prime Day
- Seiko's Prime Day watch deals will put some bling on your wrist
- Milwaukee's awesome Prime Day power tools deals are still going strong
- Garmin's watches are ready to rock this Prime Day
- Retool your garage with these Prime Day DeWalt power tool deals