The 11 Best Apple Black Friday Deals
Save hundreds on the Apple products you always want to go on sale.
Apple is the brand you always want to have a sale but, unfortunately, its offers usually aren’t anything to write home about. Fortunately, it’s Black Friday. There are huge savings on practically every item from its lineup, including MacBooks and iPads. And there won’t be a better time to buy an Apple product this year, so don't sleep on these deals.
- MacBook Pro 16-Inch M1 Pro Chip 16GB RAM 1TB SSD (20% off)
- MacBook Pro 14-Inch Laptop M1 Pro Chip 16GB RAM 512GB SSD (22% off)
- MacBook Air 13.6-Inch Laptop Apple M2 Chip 8GB RAM 256GB SSD (13% off)
- MacBook Air M1 Chip 13-Inch Retina Display 8GB 256GB SSD (20% off)
- AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (22% off)
- iPad 12.9-Inch Pro with Wi-Fi 128GB (31% off)
- iPad Mini 64GB (22% off)
- Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm (9% off)
- AirPods Max (10% off)
- Apple Pencil 2nd Generation (46% off)
- Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm (13% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
More Black Friday Deals From The Drive
- The Best of the best of Amazon's Black Friday automotive deals
- Here are the best Black Friday tire deals from around the web
- Amazon's DeWalt sale is truly wild
- We rounded up the absolute best power tool deals from Home Depot
- Amazon's Echo Auto is back on sale
- G-Shock's Black Friday sale will help add to your watch collection
- Keep Johnny Law at bay with these on-sale radar detectors
- BladeHQ has a serious Black Friday sale going on
- We found the 20 best Black Friday tool deals
- Garmin's Black Friday deals are freaking killer
- Cabelas car camping deals are too good to miss
- Coffee makes the world turn round, so you might as well get a deal
- Score new motorcycle gear with RevZilla's Black Friday sale
- Peep these unbeatable Amazon TV sales
- Here are the best motorcycle Black Friday deals around
- We rounded up the best Amazon sales on watches
- Seiko's excellent Amazon Black Friday deals are amazing
- DJI's drone sales will get you flying quick
- Amazon's QuickJack sale is the best we've ever seen
- Best Buy has some excellent automotive Black Friday deals
- The 12 best Black Friday scooter deals are here
- Jackery's portable generator Black Friday sale is here to keep the lights on
- Makita is never on sale, and yet, it is on sale today
- Score new tires from TireRack this Black Friday
- Jumpstart your Black Friday with Noco's Black Friday deals
- Cooler, cooler, and more cooler deals this Black Friday
- Up your car photography with these awesome Black Friday camera deals
- You cannot go wrong with DeWalt's Black Friday sale
- Milwaukee's power tools are expensive, but not today
- Here are the 15 best deals from Home Depot
- Ryobi is the DIYer's best bet, and they're all on sale
- Harbor Freight's Black Friday sale is on