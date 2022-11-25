The Best Garmin Black Friday Deals
Don’t get lost.
From watches to GPS', dash cams and more, Garmin makes some of the best outdoor and car gear money can buy. I know, I've tried to kill one to no avail. But the brand is known for just how expensive its gear can be. And while you're paying for the build quality and durability, money is money. Thankfully, a host of Garmin's best is now on sale for this year's Black Friday. That won't last as the day is winding to a close, so act fast!
Watches
- Bounce (6% off)
- fēnix 7 – Solar Edition (12% off)
- fēnix 6 - Pro Solar Edition (50% off)
- Instinct – Esports Edition (53% off)
- Instinct 2 Solar (11% off)
- Instinct 2 - Standard Edition (14% off)
- epix (Gen 2) (12% off)
- Venu 2S (25% off)
- Forerunner 735XT (63% off)
GPS
- inReach Mini 2 (12% off)
- Garmin Drive 52 (40% off)
- Overlander (14% off)
Dash Cam
- Garmin Dash Cam 57 (9% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
