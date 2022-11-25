The 12 Best Black Friday Electric Scooter Deals
Scoot scoot. Save save.
I’ll sing the praises of electric scooters until my face turns blue. I love them so much I bought two. Both times I waited for the model I wanted to go on sale. Saving on the initial purchase and Ubers or gas every time you decide to scoot adds satisfaction to each ride. Once you're done reveling in how financially shrewd you are, hit the road and turn your commute into a hoot. Don't wait around, as the best deals will sell out fast.
- Segway Ninebot ES2 (30% off)
- Segway Ninebot E22 (31% off)
- Segway F30 Electric Kick Scooter (26% off)
- Segway Ninebot D40X Electric Kick Scooter (26% off)
- GoTrax G4 Commuting Electric Scooter (24% off)
- Segway Ninebot S Kids (35% off)
- Segway Ninebot S (27% off)
- Segway Ninebot D28U (21% off)
- Gotrax G4 Electric Scooter (33% off)
- Hiboy Titan Pro Electric Scooter 2,400-Watt (20% off)
- Segway Ninebot E45 Electric Scooter (21% off)
- Gotrax GXL V2 (20% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
