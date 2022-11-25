The 12 Best Black Friday Electric Scooter Deals

I’ll sing the praises of electric scooters until my face turns blue. I love them so much I bought two. Both times I waited for the model I wanted to go on sale. Saving on the initial purchase and Ubers or gas every time you decide to scoot adds satisfaction to each ride. Once you're done reveling in how financially shrewd you are, hit the road and turn your commute into a hoot. Don't wait around, as the best deals will sell out fast.