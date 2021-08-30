Best Adult Electric Scooters: All The Cool Kids Have One

Electric scooters, or e-scooters as they’re more commonly called, are ramping up in popularity. They’re a compact, lightweight, efficient, and fun way to get around a city that doesn’t involve a car, taxi, or public transit. They’re also great for exploring towns, back roads, going to the beach, or just taking a quick trip to the store or your favorite restaurant. They go faster and require less effort than a traditional bike or scooter, so if you’re in the market for a new electric scooter, we’ve got you covered with our top picks. We also put together an in-depth buying guide that will have you familiar with the ins and outs of choosing a top-of-the-line e-scooter in no time.

An advanced, premium scooter from one of the best manufacturers in the industry.

This scooter offers a great amount of power, speed, and range, and even comes with a roomy and comfortable seat for longer rides.

Best Adult Electric Scooters Reviews & Recommendations

This model is equipped with a powerful 500-watt, high-torque motor that lets you reach a decent top speed of 18 mph and go up to 12 miles on a single charge, which certainly isn’t the longest range, but is good for most daily trips to work or the store. Its air-filled 16-inch tires are designed for traversing uneven terrain and gives the scooter a max rider weight of 220 pounds. Customers have stated that this rear-wheel drive scooter can take a bit of getting used to at first and it doesn’t like sharp turns, but once you’re familiar with it, you’ll do fine. Keep in mind, however, that this model is bulkier and heavier than many other options.

The Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter is our top pick for a number of reasons. First, it’s relatively affordable and well built, as well as that it’s a slightly different take on the typical electric scooter. With its roomy and generously padded seat, and large detachable basket, this scooter is made for comfortable cruising.

On the downside, it’s not as powerful or quick as other scooters on this list. It also doesn’t have the range of many other pricier models.

The Gotrax GXL V2 Commuting Electric Scooter is designed for adults with versatility in mind. It can do just about anything, whether you want to cruise around the neighborhood on weekends or use it for your daily commute. Powered by a 250-watt motor, the GXL adult electric scooter can hit a top speed of 15.5 miles per hour and carry up to 220 pounds. A 36-volt battery gives you a range of 9 to 12 miles, and it recharges in just four hours. 8.5-inch inflatable tires are great for commuting, as they absorb shocks and impacts on bumpy streets and slightly rough terrain. This electric scooter can also fold down, features a dual braking system, and is relatively inexpensive for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

What we’re not particularly enthused about is that it weighs more than 40 pounds, making it less portable than many other options.

The Segway Ninebot Max Electric Kick Scooter is one of the best adult electric scooters you’ll find when you’re looking for speed, range, and high-tech features. It’s truly a premium scooter, though it comes with a premium price. This electric scooter runs on a 350-watt motor and can hit a top speed of 18.6 miles per hour, though what attracted us to the Segeway was the company’s Smart Battery Management System which allows you to ride for up to 40.4 miles on a single charge. Suitable for weights up to 220 pounds, and riders between 3 foot 11 inches and 6 foot 6 inches tall, this scooter is designed to carry just about anyone. It’s also loaded with advanced features, like an LED display, Bluetooth capability, cruise control, different riding modes, and a smartphone app that offers security. It even folds down for compact storage or transportation.

One drawback is that for its price, we would expect a bit more range and a higher top speed.

Designed to be moderately fast, stable, and lighter than other offerings, the Hover-1 Journey Electric Folding Scooter is ready for your next around-town adventure. With a weight rating of up to 264 pounds, this scooter features a 300-watt maintenance-free, brushless motor that’s capable of hitting a top speed of 14 miles per hour. The 36-volt UL-2272 certified battery pack gives you 16-mile of range and a set of 8.5-inch tires will be able to safely drive over most undulating urban streets. This electric scooter is also nicely portable, weighing in at 27 pounds and built with a convenient foldable design. It takes about 4-6 hours for a full charge and it comes in a variety of different colors, allowing you to somewhat personalize your ride.

It folds down easily and compactly for storage or subway and bus travel, but at 36.3 pounds, it’s not the lightest weight scooter on the market. So if you have to lug it up flights of stairs or onto the subway, you might want to start doing some extra bicep curls.

If you’re looking for a durable and sleek commuter scooter, check out the Hiboy S2 Pro Electric Scooter. Equipped with a powerful 500-watt electric, brushless, maintenance-free motor, the S2 Pro gives you a respectable top speed of 19 mph. A 36-volt, 11.6Ah battery provides a generous range of up to 25.6 miles on a single charge and the forgiving 10-inch air-filled tires are designed to easily roll over rough terrain. The rear dual shock provides added cushion and comfort, too. And with a max rider weight of 220 pounds, this scooter falls right in line with most others on the market.

How We Selected The Products

In order to be sure we chose the best electric scooters, we weeded through dozens of available options across various companies. When it comes to electric scooters, the market continues to be flooded with new competition each and every week, so we narrowed it down by relying on our own personal expertise on the subject, the manufacturer’s reputation, customer testimonials, and the scooter’s specs. When we had a healthy list, we cut it down by comparing and contrasting the offerings.

In the end, we also wanted to provide you with options that were suitable for a wide variety of most urban applications. We focused mainly on recreational and commuter scooters that were built for getting around town. We further eliminated options that were manufactured by companies that didn’t already have a stellar reputation and a long-standing track record of producing high-performance, durable products. The result is the list you see above.

Best Adult Electric Scooter Buying Guide and FAQs

Benefits of Adult Electric Scooters

Electric Scooters Are a Great Alternative to Bikes. If you’re looking to break away from bike riding or simply want something different, an electric scooter requires little effort and can get you where you need to go just as quickly — or maybe even a bit faster.

If you’re looking to break away from bike riding or simply want something different, an electric scooter requires little effort and can get you where you need to go just as quickly — or maybe even a bit faster. You Don’t Need a License for an Electric Scooter. When you’re behind the wheel of a car, you need your license. An electric scooter for adults is easy to learn and navigate, and there’s no special license or permit you need to carry.

When you’re behind the wheel of a car, you need your license. An electric scooter for adults is easy to learn and navigate, and there’s no special license or permit you need to carry. An Electric Scooter is Eco-Friendly. You don’t need any fuel to operate an adult electric scooter, and there are no emissions when you ride. You’ll reduce your negative impact on the environment and reduce how often you’re filling up your car if you use your scooter often.

Types of Adult Electric Scooters

Electric Kick Scooters

Electric kick scooters essentially sum up most electric scooters for adults. These scooters are the most popular type and are powered by a battery and a motor (or dual motors), these scooters require you to push with your feet, or kick-off, to get them started.

All-Terrain Electric Scooters

All-terrain electric scooters are a more specialized variety of electric kick scooters. These adult scooters run on batteries and electric motors, but they’re equipped to ride over all different types of terrain. An all-terrain adult electric scooter typically features bigger, more rugged tires to handle bumpy roads and uneven surfaces as well as the ability to climb inclines.

Foldable Electric Scooters

Foldable electric scooters are another variety of electric kick scooters. These adult scooters are designed to fold up compactly for easy carrying or tossing in the trunk of a car. They’re especially great for adults who use their scooters to commute since you can fold your ride and stash it easily. They’re also a good choice if you want the most portable kind of electric scooter.

Top Brands

Razor

Since 2000, Razor has been one of the biggest names in scooters. After modernizing the scooter more than 20 years ago, Razor expanded to create high-powered, high-fun, and highly efficient electric scooters for adults.

Segway

Segway is a name that just about everyone associates with futuristic electric transportation. Since its founding in 1999, Segway has created personal transportation devices with innovation and advanced technology.

Gotrax

Gotrax is a Texas-based manufacturer that has been focused on making eco-friendly, fun, and affordable electric rideables since 2017. Drawing from its years of experience as a manufacturer of gas-powered vehicles, the company has a solid reputation and has sold more than 1 million scooters in just a few short years.

Key Features

Range

An electric scooter’s range is critically important as it determines how far you can ride before you need to recharge your battery. The range is the distance an adult electric scooter can travel before running out of power. So, if you choose a scooter with a limited range, you’ll be quite restricted. However, larger batteries can deliver great range, allowing you to go miles before the scooter is depleted.

Top Speed

You’ll only be able to ride as fast as your scooter’s top speed. The top speed of an adult electric scooter can vary, but most can travel between 14 and 20 miles per hour. Some higher-powered, more advanced scooters may be able to hit speeds of as much as 40 miles per hour. Look for a speed that suits your kind of riding, whether it’s commuting, off-roading, or simply having fun.

Motor Power

Many other features, like range, speed, and efficiency, all depend on an electric scooter’s motor power. Typically equipped with more powerful motors than kids’ models, electric scooters for adults can start at 200 watts and reach over 1,000 watts. Some models even feature dual motors to offer more power. Extra motor power can result in higher speeds and better capabilities, like tackling hills.

Brakes

You can’t forget about the brakes of an electric scooter as, without them, you can’t control your speed or safely come to a stop. You need a quality braking system to stay safe while riding an adult electric scooter. Some scooters have mechanical brake systems, like foot brakes or disc brakes, while others use more high-tech electronic braking systems.

FAQs

Q: Can electric scooters go up hills?

Most adult electric scooters can travel up small inclines just fine. However, you’ll want a higher-powered model if you’ll be riding up inclines over 20 percent or facing hills frequently.

Q: Do you need to wear a helmet for an electric scooter?

It’s best to wear a helmet to prevent dangerous — or deadly — head injuries while traveling at fast speeds on your electric scooter. It’s just like any bike, skateboard, or kick scooter.

Q: What is the range of an e-scooter?

A typical electric scooter can get between 15-20 miles on a single charge. Some of the more advanced options can go up to 40 miles on a single charge.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick when it comes to the best overall combination of speed, power, range, comfort, and price is the Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter. And if you’re looking for a great budget-friendly, compact, and lightweight scooter that can go just about anywhere, consider the Gotrax GXL V2 Commuting Electric Scooter. It offers decent speed, range, and support at a refreshingly low price point.

