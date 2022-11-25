Amazon Echo Auto is Deeply Discounted For Black Friday
This nifty accessory brings voice control to your car’s interior for a low entry price.
Amazon's Echo and Alexa have proven to be a popular way to organize and configure our lives, including having hands-free integration while behind the wheel with Echo Auto.
Normally, hands-free calling is reserved for certain automakers' higher-tier models, but with Echo Auto, all you need is a connection to your car's speakers via Bluetooth or auxillary port. Its key feature is it can hear you over your car's HVAC system and road noise, and in addition to hands-free calling, can be used to queue up such apps as Audible, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and radio stations with TuneIn and iHeartRadio. Plus many other services, like calendar reminders, notes, and every other convenient form of integration that Echo offers.
Check out the first-gen model and various accessories that are currently on deep sale, and be sure to check and see that your (or the person you're gifting it to's) car is compatible.
- Echo Auto (1st gen) - Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone (70 percent off)
- Ayotu Magnetic Car Mount for Echo Auto (35 percent off)
- DesertWest Magnetic Phone Mount for Car (26 percent off)
- andobil Phone Mount for Car (31 percent off)
- iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard & Windshield Universal Car Mount (30 percent off)
- All-New Echo Auto (2nd Gen, 2022 release) | Add Alexa to your car
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
More From The Drive
- Andrew Collins found some great deals on motor oil to help service your ride
- Jerry Perez drove a manual 2022 Mazda 6 sedan in England
- I experienced a nice boost in power in my BMW 128i after some junkyard upgrades
- Peter Holderith brought us the news on Mercedes-AMG's new Nurburgring record
- Rob Stumph's got the scoop on why automakers' subscription features exist, and why they're sticking around for a while