Amazon Echo Auto is Deeply Discounted For Black Friday

This nifty accessory brings voice control to your car’s interior for a low entry price.

byPeter Nelson| PUBLISHED Nov 25, 2022 6:30 AM
Amazon's Echo and Alexa have proven to be a popular way to organize and configure our lives, including having hands-free integration while behind the wheel with Echo Auto.

Normally, hands-free calling is reserved for certain automakers' higher-tier models, but with Echo Auto, all you need is a connection to your car's speakers via Bluetooth or auxillary port. Its key feature is it can hear you over your car's HVAC system and road noise, and in addition to hands-free calling, can be used to queue up such apps as Audible, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and radio stations with TuneIn and iHeartRadio. Plus many other services, like calendar reminders, notes, and every other convenient form of integration that Echo offers.

Check out the first-gen model and various accessories that are currently on deep sale, and be sure to check and see that your (or the person you're gifting it to's) car is compatible.

