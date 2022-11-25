We’ve Found the 17 Best Black Friday Deals at Harbor Freight
Save even more at the place you go to save big in the first place.
Where do you go when you want to save on tools? Harbor Freight. And when they roll out even better prices on the stuff you're already saving on to celebrate Black Friday, it's like getting pulled into a savings black hole. Only, you don't get pulled apart by gravity. You just wind up leaving with a bunch of tools you don't really need. To save you from yourself, we've gone ahead and rounded up a list of savings for you to enjoy responsibly.
- Predator 9500 Watt Super Quiet Inverter Generator (16% off)
- Predator 3500 Watt Super Quiet Inverter Generator (16% off)
- US General 34-Inch Full Bank Service Cart (16% off)
- US General 30 in. 5 Drawer Mechanics Cart (24% off)
- Titanium Easy-Flux 125 Amp Welder (20% off)
- Titanium MIG 170 Professional Welder with 120/240V Input (14% off)
- Pittsburgh 3-Ton Low Profile Floor Jack with Rapid Pump (20% off)
- Warrior 6 Amp Rotating Handle Variable Speed Reciprocating Saw (33% off)
- Earthquake XT 1/2-Inch Composite Xtreme Torque Air Impact Wrench (37% off)
- McGraw 3 Gallon 1/3 HP 110 PSI Oil-Free Hot Dog Air Compressor (28% off)
- McGraw 3 Gallon 1/3 HP 110 PSI Oil-Free Pancake Air Compressor (28% off)
- Daytona 3-Ton Low Profile Super Duty Floor Jack with Rapid Pump (14% off)
- Daytona 3-Ton Heavy Duty Ratcheting Jack Stands (36% off)
- Cobra 4K Single Cable Wired Security System (33% off)
- Pittsburgh Automotive 300-Pound Capacity Low-Profile Creeper (25% off)
- Pittsburgh Automotive 13,000-Pound Capacity Portable Vehicle Ramp Set (18% off)
- Maddox Ball Joint Service Kit (33% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
