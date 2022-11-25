The 11 Best Automotive Black Friday Best Buy Deals
Speakers, head units, radar detectors. Best Buy has anything you need for some electronics upgrades.
It might not be obvious, but Best Buy has a great selection of car stuff for sale on its shelves and online. All sorts of radar detectors, dash cameras, speakers, and head units are up for grabs. It's a perfect time to upgrade the stereo in your car, do some miscellaneous wiring work, and get that dash camera you've been staring at. Best of all, we've gathered all the deals that we think you should look at.
- Cobra SC 400D Dual-View Smart Dash Cam with Rear-View Accessory Camera (28% off)
- Rexing V1P Plus 4K UHD Front and Rear Dash Cam (52% off)
- Kenwood DRV-A301W Dash Cam (52% off)
- Rexing M2 2K Front and Rear Mirror Dash Cam (28% off)
- Viper DS4VB Remote Start System (41% off)
- Uniden R8 Radar Detector (7% off)
- Cobra Elite Series Road Scout 2-In-1 Radar Detector and Dash Camera (13% off)
- Pioneer 7-Inch Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (22% off)
- Greenworks 2,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer (44% off)
- Kicker CS Series 6-1/2-Inch 2-Way Car Speakers (32% off)
- JBL GX Series 6.5-Inch 2-Way Coaxial Car Loudspeakers (66% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
