The Best Amazon Black Friday G-Shock Deals
Don’t miss these deep, deep deals.
G-Shock is a big name in tough, versatile quartz sports watch circles. They offer a lot of versatility, style, and quality for the price, and have a model and color combination that would appeal to just about anyone who's inclined to keep the time on their wrist.
For Black Friday, their massive selection is a bigger value than ever—many different models, styles, colorways, and price-points commanding bargain-basement pricing. If you've been after a certain brand for a while, but just couldn't pull the trigger, this might be the time. Or, gift one to a dear friend or family member and make their holiday season one of the most memorable, ever.
- CASIO G-SHOCK Connected GMW-B5000D-1JF Radio Solar Watch (Japan Domestic Genuine Product) (6 percent off)
- Casio G-Shock GWM5610-1 Men's Solar Black Resin Sport Watch (47 percent off)
- Casio Men's 'G-Steel by G-Shock' Quartz Solar Bluetooth Connected Resin Dress Watch, Color: Black (Model: GST-B100-1ACR) (5 percent off)
- Casio Men's 'G-Shock' Quartz Resin Sport Watch , Black (33 percent off)
- Casio Men's G-Shock DW6900-1V Sport Watch (38 percent off)
- Casio Men's GA-100 XL Series G-Shock Quartz 200M WR Shock Resistant Watch (40 percent off)
- G-Shock Casio Men's Quartz Resin Casual Watch, Color:White (Model: GA-700-7ACR) (11 percent off)
- Casio AWG-M100A-1ACR G-Shock AWGM100A-1A Men's Tough Solar Black Resin Sport Watch (31 percent off)
- Casio Classic Core DW9052-1 Wristwatch (38 percent off)
- Casio Men's G-Shock GW2310-1 Tough Solar Atomic Sport Watch (47 percent off)
- G-Shock Men's Grey Sport Watch (31 percent off)
- Casio Men's 'G SHOCK' Quartz Resin Casual Watch, Color:Red (Model: GA-700-4ACR) (22 percent off)
- Casio Men's G-Shock Watch GA100A-9A (19 percent off)
- Casio G-Shock Metal Covered Octagonal Black Resin Band Watch GM2100-1A (18 percent off)
- Sports Watch Gold and Pink Dial Pink Quartz Ladies (35 percent off)
- Casio Men's G-Shock Move, GPS + Heart Rate Running Watch, Quartz Solar Assisted Watch with Resin Strap, Red, (Model: GBD-H1000-4) (7 percent off)
- CASIO G Shock Quartz Watch with Resin Strap, Beige, 30 (Model: GG1000-1A5) (23 percent off)
- G-Shock GA2100FR-5A Brown One Size (25 percent off)
- Casio GA-B2100-1AJF [G-Shock GA-B2100 Series Men's Rubber Band] Watch Shipped from Japan Released in Apr 2022 (6 percent off)
- Casio G-Shock G-Squad Black & Purple Bluetooth Midsize Womens Watch GMAB800-8A (26 percent off)
- Casio G-SHOCK Mudmaster GG-B100-1A3JF Bluetooth Mens Watch (Japan Domestic Genuine Products) (25 percent off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
