Your Vacation Home on Wheels Could Use a Few Things From Amazon
Set off on your next RV adventure fully outfitted.
Ever see the movie Lost in America with the adorable Albert Brooks? It’s the story of a husband and wife who quit their jobs, sell their house and possessions, buy a fancy RV, and plan to live the rest of their days just traveling the country. It’s the kind of road trip that dreams are made of—until reality takes the wheel.
If you own an RV, you likely know the lure of the open road. You probably also know well the annoying details that need attention before you can take off. I’m here to help. I went searching for the gear you might need, and I found a bunch on sale. From a tankless gas water heater to RV-safe toilet paper, here’s some discounted stuff to help get you underway.
- Okmo Solar Generator with three AC outlets (32 percent off)
- Inseknm RV Hose Bag (17 percent off)
- Furrion Tankless RV Water Heater (17 percent off)
- AFA Tooling Heavy-Duty Rubber Wheel Chocks (14 percent off)
- Maxchock RV Stabilizer Wheel Chock (23 percent off)
- Better Boat RV Quick-Dissolving Toilet Paper (12 percent off)
- Outdoor Adventure Guides RV Vacations, paperback (23 percent off)
- RVGuard RV Water Pressure Regulator Valve (35 percent off)
- Camco Vent Insulator and Skylight Cover (11 percent off)
- Camco TastePure RV Water Filter (36 percent off)
- Camco Extension Cord, 25 feet (25 percent off)
