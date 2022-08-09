Best Chronograph Watches: Time For An Upgrade

If you’re a car enthusiast, there’s an 84.7 percent chance you’re also a watch enthusiast. I made that number up, but I’d put money on it — plus or minus five percent-ish. Most of you who self-identify as car enthusiasts haven’t given much thought as to why. Those of us who have spent hours ruminating on our disorder have come to some interesting, but totally predictable conclusions.

It isn’t just that we love cars, we love machines in general. We love processes and we even have a weird fetish for materials. Yes, there’s still a good chance you’re just one of those jackasses who only use cars and watches as expressions of wealth, but those people are just here to scroll through the photos and aren’t reading any of this anyway.

Before we get started, I want to make something clear; you can own enthusiast watches without spending thousands of dollars. Some of us realize that affordable cars offer just as good, in some cases a better driving experience than cars costing hundreds of thousands of dollars. There are great watches in every price range.