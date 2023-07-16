Here Are the Best Tire Rack Deals on Tires, Brakes, and Shocks This Summer
Tire Rack is still one of our favorite sites for wheels and tires. Right now a bunch of name-brand stuff is on sale, too.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Tire Rack is a consistently solid vendor for wheels and tires, and you can also get quality Koni shocks and Hawk brake parts from their site. Whether you want to put a wheel-and-tire package together or just have fresh rubber sent to your favorite installer, here are the best deals going.
- Goodyear Tires: $100 back on a set of four tires, $100 more if you have a Goodyear credit card.
- Bridgestone Tires: $70 off four tires, $50 off installation, and an extra $30 off with certain credit cards.
- Bridgestone Potenza Sport: $80 off installation with a set of four tires.
- Firestone Tires: $60 off four tires, $40 off installation, and an extra $30 off with certain credit cards.
- Dunlop Direzza ZIII: $80 off a set of four tires.
- Cooper Tires: $75 off a set of four tires.
- Continental Tires: $110 off a set of four tires, and $220 off with a Continental credit card.
- Mickey Thompson Tires: $100 off certain tires.
- Koni Shocks: Save up to 20% off shocks and struts.
- Hawk Brakes: Save 10% on most products and 15% off Talon LTS brake kits.
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.