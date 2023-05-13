Grab a Deal on a Portable Tire Inflator Here for This Summer Driving Season
Small portable air compressors will keep you driving this summer!
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you do any kind of performance driving, cruises through multiple climates, or long hauls it's nice to keep a portable air compressor in your car. Not only can you maintain your optimal tire pressure as conditions change, but you can also temporarily triage a slow leak. I noticed that a whole bunch of them are on sale on Amazon right now, so here's a little run-down of inflators and tire-pressure checking tools you might want to throw in the cart.
Inflators
- TowerTop Vertical 12v Inflator, 150 PSI ($108 off)
- Black & Decker Multi-Power Tire Inflator (Requires Battery) ($12 off)
- Craftsman 12v Tire Inflator (Requires Battery) ($10 off)
- Powools Vertical 12v Inflator, 160 PSI, multiple settings ($50 off)
- AstroAI 12v Compact Tire Inflator, 100 PSI, multiple attachments ($17 off)
- AstroAI Cordless 20v Handheld Compressor, 160 PSI ($24 off)
- Avid Power Dual-Motor Tire Inflator ($25 off)
- Slime Analog Inflator (eight-minute fill) ($12 off)
- Slime Digital Inflator (six-minute fill) ($3 off)
- Slime Rugged Inflator (four-minute fill) ($4 off)
- Carsun Simple Tire Inflator, 150 PSI max at 35 liters/min ($4 off)
- EP Auto 12v Cylinder-Style Inflator, Digital, 70 PSI ($13 off)
- AstroAI Triple-Input Heavy Duty Compressor ($50 off)
- AstroAI 150 PSI Mid-Sized Pump (Multiple Colors) ($20 off)
- GSPSCN Chrome Cylinder Air Pump ($11 off)
Tire Pressure Gauges
- Digital Hose Gauge with Bleeder Button ($10 off)
- Vondior 0-100 PSI Hose Gauge ($3 off)
- CZC 0-60 PSI Stubby Gauge ($4 off)
- Glow-in-the-Dark Hose Gauge 0-100 PSI ($5 off)