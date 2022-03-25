Save on a Set of Four Tires at Tire Rack and Stay on Course With More Deals

The birds are chirping, there isn't a cloud in the sky, and though it could be warmer, you're feeling motivated to take on something new. That is possibly the worst part of springtime. It's really easy to convince yourself that you're ready to tweak the formula of your ongoing project to spice things up. Let’s stay on course and keep your sanity intact. If you’re looking to splurge a little, you might as well spend that money on tools and other gadgets that won’t send your mental health in a downward spiral. Besides, the deals team over here has already come up with a few goodies you might want to check out. 

Goodyear Assurance Weatherready 

Let’s kick things off by thinking responsibly. That daily beater is getting neglected more and more as you come closer and closer to turning into the next Dr. Frankenstein by grafting all kinds of weird things into that project car. At least take a minute to check out the tire pressure and tread life. If they're getting a little too bald for their own good, it's time to head over to Tire Rack. Right now you can save up to $120 off a set of four Bridgestone, Cooper, Firestone, Pirelli, or Hankook tires. Heck, you might even find a perfect set of tires for that monster you're cooking up while you're over there. 

Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Jigsaw and Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit with Two 1.5Ah Batteries, Charger and Tool Bag 2445-22MT

Milwaukee's M12 line might not be loaded with the overpowered macho power tools everyone's drooling over right this moment, but it's still packed with absolute gems. That's especially if you're interested in tools that'll cut, trim, and chew through anything that stands in your way. If you're ready to learn what it's all about, head over to the Home Depot and kickstart your collection with the Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Jigsaw and Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit with Two 1.5Ah Batteries, Charger and Tool Bag 2445-22MT for $149.00. 

RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery and Charger PCK104KN

If you need to start a collection from scratch, it might be better to save the compact upgrades for later. In the meantime, you may want to consider something like the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery and Charger PCK104KN for $89.00 at Home Depot. Between the drill, jigsaw, and the work light, you've got the bases covered to start working on whatever it is you need to tackle this weekend. 

LS2 Challenger GT GP Helmet

As always, I like to try and include at least something for the bike folks out there. Today, RevZilla's Clearance Sale Has Been Updated with More Discounted Gear. It's hard to pick anything specific to mention as there are a ton of great items going at killer prices. It's worth stopping by to see what's going on before you hop on that bike and forget about life for a few months.

This last item we're visiting isn't on sale, so consider this a PSA. The Xbox Series X is back in stock at  Walmart. I know. It doesn't have Gran Turismo, but the Xbox does have plenty of other exclusive games such as Forza, which is tough to top in many ways. If you've been waiting for your opportunity to snag one before the scalpers can, now's the chance to jump. 

Alright, that's it. If that doesn't do it for you, be sure to check out the list below for more deals.

