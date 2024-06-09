Gift Dad Safe Travels Cooper, Goodyear, and Hankook Tire Deals at Tire Rack
Dad’s love tires. That’s a fact.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Father's Day is right around the corner. If you're still scrambling to land the perfect gift, I strongly encourage you to head over to check out the tire deals at Tire Rack. For one, tires aren't cheap, so taking care of Dad is a good way to show your appreciation. It also gives you the power to turn the table and hound him about rotating the tires regularly. See how he likes it.
Right now, you can snag some seriously good rebates on select tires. We're not just talking standard commuting tires, either. You can help dad set up his dream rig, and earn a $100 gift card when you purchase a set of four Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac RT tires. Of course, you can also opt to elevate the performance of his little econobox by setting him up with a set of Ventus S1 AS, which earns you an $80 prepaid Mastercard.
What do I know about your dad's tire needs, though? Check the lists below for more tire deals at Tire Rack.
Goodyear Tire Deals at Tire Rack
- Assurance ComfortDrive $100 Mail-In Rebate With Set of Four
- Eagle Exhilarate $100 Mail-In Rebate With Set of Four
- Wrangler DuraTrac RT $100 Mail-In Rebate With Set of Four
- Assurance WeatherReady $75 Mail-In Rebate With Set of Four
- Eagle Sport All-Season $75 Mail-In Rebate With Set of Four
- Eagle Sport All-Season RunOnFlat $75 Mail-In Rebate With Set of Four
- Wrangler All-Terrain Adventure with Kevlar $75 Mail-In Rebate With Set of Four
- Wrangler Steadfast HT $75 Mail-In Rebate With Set of Four
Hankook Tire Deals at Tire Rack
- iON evo AS $120 Prepaid Mastercard With Set of Four
- iON evo AS SUV $120 Prepaid Mastercard With Set of Four
- Dynapro AT2 Xtreme $100 Prepaid Mastercard With Set of Four
- Kinergy 4S2 $80 Prepaid Mastercard With Set of Four
- Kinergy 4S2 X $80 Prepaid Mastercard With Set of Four
- Kinergy PT $80 Prepaid Mastercard With Set of Four
- Ventus S1 AS $80 Prepaid Mastercard With Set of Four
Cooper Tire Deals at Tire Rack
- Cobra Instinct $100 Visa Reward Card With Set of Four
- Discoverer Road+Trail AT $100 Visa Reward Card With Set of Four
- Discoverer Rugged Trek $100 Visa Reward Card With Set of Four
- Discoverer AT3 LT $75 Visa Reward Card With Set of Four
- Discoverer AT3 XLT $75 Visa Reward Card With Set of Four
- ProControl $75 Visa Reward Card With Set of Four