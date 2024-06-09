Gift Dad Safe Travels Cooper, Goodyear, and Hankook Tire Deals at Tire Rack

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Father's Day is right around the corner. If you're still scrambling to land the perfect gift, I strongly encourage you to head over to check out the tire deals at Tire Rack. For one, tires aren't cheap, so taking care of Dad is a good way to show your appreciation. It also gives you the power to turn the table and hound him about rotating the tires regularly. See how he likes it.

Right now, you can snag some seriously good rebates on select tires. We're not just talking standard commuting tires, either. You can help dad set up his dream rig, and earn a $100 gift card when you purchase a set of four Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac RT tires. Of course, you can also opt to elevate the performance of his little econobox by setting him up with a set of Ventus S1 AS, which earns you an $80 prepaid Mastercard.

What do I know about your dad's tire needs, though? Check the lists below for more tire deals at Tire Rack.

Goodyear Tire Deals at Tire Rack

Hankook Ventus S1 AS SEE IT Eligible for $80 Prepaid Mastercard With Purchase of Set of Four

Hankook Tire Deals at Tire Rack

Cooper Cobra Instinct SEE IT Eligible for $100 Visa Reward Card With Purchase of Set of Four

Cooper Tire Deals at Tire Rack