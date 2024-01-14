Keep the Salty Side Down With a Deal on Pirelli WeatherActive All-Seasons at Tire Rack

Hey, I get it. I've tempted fate with expired rubber more than I'd like to admit. But at the end of the day, tires are nothing to take chances with. They're your vehicle's only connection with the road, so you'd better make sure they're in good shape, especially when traveling in slick conditions.

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to finally upgrade your tires, but swapping them out every summer and winter isn't something you care to deal with, Tire Rack is offering a $120 rebate on full sets of both Pirelli Cinturato and Scorpion WeatherActive all-season tires (the Cinturato line is for cars, and the Scorpion line is for trucks and SUVs). Pirelli is probably best known for its high-performance tires, but you can read a lot of reviews from satisfied customers over at Tire Rack's site. Note: They may be sold out of a number of sizes, but you can still place and order to be shipped as soon as they come back in stock.