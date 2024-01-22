Killer Deals On DeWalt’s Best Battery Packs You Can Be Using Today

Power tools aren’t much good without the power. Annoyingly, some of the best deals on power tools often don't include a battery—then when you're forced to buy one (or several) at full price, the value can vanish before your eyes. Sure, you can get by with one or two packs and a very organized charging regimen. But it's just as likely you'll get caught out by a dead battery the middle of a project, and stopping to recharge can throw off your entire weekend's plans.

Right now, both Home Depot and Lowe’s have some great prices on DeWalt batteries, including the newest Powerstack packs that use pouch cells to deliver more power and longer life. A bonus with buying online from either place is that you can make a purchase on the website and choose to pick it up in your local store. No need to wait (or pay) for shipping.

The Powerstack batteries are DeWalt’s most powerful option for all 20V compatible tools. These use pouch cells instead of the normal cylindrical cells in their other batteries. The new technology is claimed to give 50% more power and also twice the lifespan. These are a little shorter in height than other DeWalt batteries of similar spec and have more mold-over rubber on the outside. In this combo, you’re getting one 5Ah Powerstack battery and one 1.7Ah Powerstack battery, along with a charger; two packs for $349 may not sound like a particularly great deal, but Home Depot is throwing in two free DeWalt tools.

At the time of writing, there 10 different choices of tools. Everything from leaf blowers to circular, and reciprocating saws, a jigsaw, two different cordless impacts, a router, and a few others. Most of the choices would normally cost between $150 and $200, so at $349 this seems like a pretty good time to buy some batteries and tools.

If you’re working with a tool over your head or way out in front of you, it’s nice to have the option of smaller and lighter batteries. Upgrading to Powerstack packs will still give you plenty of power and battery life in the lightest package. To be honest, the deal above for two 5AH packs is a better deal, but if you’re looking for the smaller packs, this combo for $179 is still a pretty good price marked down from $199 normally.

And Some DeWalt Power Tool Deals, Thrown in Just Because